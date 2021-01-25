1918 Spanish Flu hits Oceana

Out of curiosity, I have recently spent a few hours at our Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society reading old Oceana County newspapers on microfilm, looking for similarities and differences about how the 1918 “Spanish flu” pandemic was handled versus our COVID-19 pandemic.
I was surprised that, unlike today when we are saturated with the latest information, the flu did not appear, locally, to make front page news in 1918, which made my searching more difficult.
The following tidbits were gleaned from The Pentwater News: On Oct. 4, 1918 a letter was published from the Secretary of the Michigan State Board of Health addressed to a Dr. J.F, Rennert, Pentwater. It included data from Camp Custer in Battle Creek, where the flu was raging through the barracks and pneumonia and death often followed. The Health Secretary ordered bedrest and “large doses of sodium salicylate, followed by “aspirin sweats”, and isolation. Children in an infected household were to be kept home from school. Public funerals were forbidden and all public gatherings were discouraged.
A bold, eye-catching headline appeared inside the Oct. 21 issue, a full-page ad from the Vick Chemical Co., extolling the benefits of their Vick’s Vaporub and apologizing for the shortage because that day’s order alone had amounted to 932,459 jars. The salve was to be applied over the throat and chest and covered with hot flannel cloths. Some would put a little salve in boiling water in a teakettle and inhale the vapors. They also recommended coating your finger with the rub and putting a little in each nostril. (I remember how my grandpa did that religiously in the 1940’s wintertime). There was a small ad for Hill’s Cascara Quinine to treat colds and the Spanish flu.
In the Oct. 10 issue, Washington’s Surgeon Blue warned flu victims not to call the doctor too soon as there was an acute shortage of medical and nursing service. They were told to go to bed in a well-ventilated room, make sure the bowels moved regularly, and clear the room of any unnecessary brick-a-brack or furniture. Nasal and throat discharges should be collected in old rags, put in a bag and burned. A light diet should consist of milk, soft boiled egg, toast, jelly/jam, stewed fruit, cooked cereal. The attendant was advised to wear a washable gown and a gauze mask over mouth and nose.
In the Nov. 8 issue of the Pentwater News the following large headlines appeared, again from Vick’s, saying there was no need for panic. “Nothing New—Simply the Old Grip or La Grippa That Was Epidemic in 1889-90, Only Then it Came From Russia by Way of France and This Time by Way of Spain.” They believed that the disease was spread principally by human contact and one should avoid coughing, sneezing or spitting.
The Nov. 15 issue reported from Battle Creek that local units of the State Troops were appearing in the Armory wearing gas masks. When Hart schools closed for two weeks because of the influenza, teachers went to digging potatoes, some of the women earning more in this manner than they received for teaching!
The Nov. 29 paper reported that the lumber camps near Mancelona were in a serious situation and that one camp had lost 10 workers.
I plan to continue my research in other Oceana Co. newspapers as well—anyone want to help?