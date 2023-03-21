I started playing the piano when I was seven. We had inherited a very old upright from my grandmother on my dad’s side, and one day – my mother loved to tell this story – I sat down on the round wooden swivel seat that came along with it and began to play. But it was not the usual banging on the keys that most little kids do when they see a piano. No, I was playing melodies, songs I knew and other things I’d heard. Apparently I even added a little harmony with my left hand.
My parents were astonished. They immediately contacted Ann Melman, a noted piano teacher in the area, and arranged for a meet and greet.
A few days later, my mother took me to Mrs. Melman’s home. She lived in a small house not far from us, and her piano was the biggest thing in it – a beautiful Chickering grand that swallowed up her dining room. I was awed, by both the piano and Mrs. Melman, a no-nonsense woman who had studied with famous pianists at the Eastman School of Music and was a dedicated pedagogue.
She sat me down at the piano and asked me to try it. I played a song using both hands, and she was impressed. “She definitely has talent,” she smiled at my mother. Then she turned to me. “Would you like to take piano lessons?” she asked. I nodded.
“You’ll have to practice,” she warned. “Every single day, for a half hour. Do you think you can do that?”
I nodded again. And so began a lifelong relationship. Mrs. Melman became not only my teacher and mentor, but a second mother. She was a wonderful teacher, introducing me to a wide range of composers, my favorite being Chopin.
I loved to listen to different pianists play Chopin’s works, courtesy of my dad, who had a classical music library of some 3,000 tapes – the old reel-to-reels–and records. That was how I discovered Ruth Slenczynska.
Ruth Slen…who? Keep reading, because this is where it gets good.
Ruth Slenczynska – pronounced Slenginska – was a famous pianist. Born in 1925, she was considered the greatest child prodigy since Mozart. She gave her first concert at the age of four, and at five went to Europe to study with some of the most legendary virtuosi of the time, among them the Russian composer/pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff, who was so impressed by her phenomenal talent that once he asked her to fill in for him when he was unable to play a concert. She was nine years old, and when she sat down at the nine-foot grand and proceeded to do justice to a Beethoven Piano Concerto, the audience went crazy.
Anyway, I heard a recording of her as an adult, playing some piece or other by Chopin and was amazed and inspired. I went to the library to look up stuff about her life, and discovered a book she’d written, Forbidden Childhood. I checked it out and once I started reading, I couldn’t put it down. It was a real thriller/chiller.
Throughout her childhood, Ruth was terrorized by her father, a failed concert violinist who decided his little daughter would achieve what he never could. So, Papa Slenczynski – Polish names end in an “i” for men and an “a” for women – sat Ruth down when she was three and forced her to practice the piano nine hours a day. If she dared to complain or make a mistake, he would beat her with his “magic stick”— an 18-inch shovel handle.
Wow. And I thought Mrs. Melman was a slave driver! Once she got so mad at me because I hadn’t practiced that when she bawled me out, she shook her head so hard that the pencil she always put behind her ear flew into the air and landed on the piano strings, playing a lovely little tune. I couldn’t stop laughing, which only enraged her more. Although we really loved each other, and I continued to visit her for many years until her death, she definitely had a temper.
At 15, Ruth stopped concertizing, and at 19 she ran away from home, free at last from her abuser. Some years later, she resumed her concert career, to great acclaim.
OK. So, around a year after I read Forbidden Childhood, I saw an announcement in the paper, about a Young Pianists Chopin Competition being held in Buffalo at the Villa Maria College. Contestants couldn’t be older than 19, if I remember, and if you wanted to enter it, you sent in a tape of the Chopin Ballade No. 3, a fiendishly tough piece that I’d never dared to attempt. But what really caught my eye was that among the judges was Ruth Slenczynska.
Wow! Suddenly, I had to enter the competition. I was 14, within the required age range. And I was full of myself. You see, while I might have been the biggest fish in Mrs. Melman’s pond, I was about to get a rude awakening.
I worked my fingers to the bone, learning the Ballade. It was quite a feat. My dad taped me on his professional equipment, and we sent my entry in. I was sure I was going to be a finalist.
Reality check. I got a very nice letter, informing me that I would undoubtedly be a “strong contender” in a few years, but wasn’t quite there yet. In the letter were two tickets to the final concert featuring the winner of the competition.
My parents and I went to the concert. The winner was a girl my age, who was obviously a genius. She blew me away. Afterwards, the judges were on hand to greet people and I got to meet Ruth Slenczynska.
She had loomed so large in my mind for so long that I was astonished when I found myself before this tiny woman, looking elegant in a green evening dress. I told her how much I enjoyed reading her memoir – well, enjoyed was perhaps the wrong word when it comes to child abuse, but she knew what I meant. She was very gracious, and I was thrilled to shake her hand.
Well, that was in 1965. A few days ago, Ruth Slenczynska popped into my mind. Why I have no idea, but I suddenly found myself wondering whatever happened to her. Of course, she’s dead by now, I said to myself. I googled her and almost fell out of my chair. Ruth Slenczynska is not only not dead – she has a new 10–disc album out, My Life in Music, which has been selling like hot cakes. And here’s the kicker: In January, she turned 98!
I found video after video on her. She’s even tinier now, with snow white hair, and she never stops beaming, her smile lighting up a room. She has an incredible mind, and still concertizes all over. How, I keep asking, is it possible?
Well, apparently she’s been gifted with extraordinary good health. No arthritis in her fingers. No chronic diseases. No dementia. She embraces the piano as if she were young again, and her technique is still flawless. She says she still learns new things about music she’s played for over nine decades. And when asked, in an NPR interview, what her advice is for a productive old age, she replied:
“Take whatever is given your way, find what’s best in it. Enjoy. Try to make somebody else’s day, they’ll give it back to you tenfold.”
And look back, but don’t dwell in the past. Learn from it.
“Well I didn’t have a childhood, no way,” she reflected. “But I’m making up for it now. I’m having a good time wherever I go!”