Many of you who have read my column will already know about my great love for tea, but prior to that, when I was in my early twenties, I was exploring the world of soda. This led to me trying a bunch of unique and interestingly flavored bubbly beverages, such as bacon, ranch dressing, and even tea (yes, a tea flavored soda, which, despite how much you may think I would like such a thing, I can assure you, tasted absolutely terrible.) I did however, find a few gems which were so delicious, they utterly destroyed my appreciation for popular brands and once I stopped drinking Coca Cola and Mtn Dew all the time, the way was paved for me to discover the world of fine teas. If you ever get the chance, I highly recommend Virgil’s root beer, Butterscotch Beer by The Flying Cauldron (an imitation of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Butter Beer), and Macfuddy’s Pepper Elixir, which I find to be superior to the widely revered Dr. Pepper.
Once though, when I was in college, my roommates and I made a trip out to one of the many natural springs in Florida. This was inland, somewhere near the center of the state, and although I can’t remember where exactly, I can tell you that it was in the middle of nowhere. Nothing but trees and Florida heat all around. Now, by the time I was in college I was already a tea addict, but I still liked to keep an eye out for new sodas that I could try, and when we finally stopped at a gas station, I found something I had never seen before. A larger and cheaper that usual bottle of cotton candy flavored soda. I’m sure you Michiganders already know what I am talking about. It was Faygo. And it was great. I loved the stuff, but, for the life of me, I couldn’t find it after that. I kept my eyes peeled when I got back to Tallahassee and I found some gas stations that sold Faygo, but nobody sold the cotton candy flavor.
Fast forward to now and the stuff is everywhere. In fact, I stopped at gas station and bought two bottles of the cotton candy Faygo in Indiana on my way up to Michigan. Not only that, but I’ve discovered more interesting flavors since I’ve been living here. Flavors I’m sure many of you know, such as Rock & Rye, Caramel Apple, and my new favorite, Arctic Sun. The latter one is hard to find though, even in Michigan. I can’t seem to find it any of the 24 oz. bottles, only the 2 liters, and the only retailer that seems to carry it is Meijer. I’m quite partial to sour fruits, so I will always buy a citrus soda when I see one and Arctic Sun caught my eye for just that reason, but I couldn’t quite pin down the flavor. Grapefruit was in there, I could tell that much, but I didn’t know what else, so I turned to the website. I was surprised to learn that the other flavor was cherry, but even more surprised to learn that Faygo is a product of Michigan! For all the exploring I did back in Florida, I don’t think I tried a single soda that originated in that state. But it didn’t stop there for Michigan. A trip to Hometown Pharmacy also led to my discovery of Towne Club sodas, another native to the state, also in a larger than usual bottle. And then of course, there is Vernors, the ginger ale that has somehow always reminded me of eggnog. If any of you northerners have ever ventured down south, you know this also gets harder to find.
While I may not drink as much soda as I used to, it’s been fun to explore a local soda making tradition that reminds me of my childhood. Michigan seems to know exactly how soda should be. Large in quantity, low in price, and ridiculously sweet. Something that kids can afford when they walk to the gas station with a couple of bucks. And I hope my appreciation of that is enough for you to forgive me for calling it “soda” instead of “pop” this whole time.