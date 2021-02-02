When I was a kid in Florida, snow was a myth. I grew up on a barrier island on the Space Coast and I remember kids saying things like, “I heard it snowed on the mainland,” or, “It snowed at my house! But the snowflakes were so tiny, you had to look at a black wall. Otherwise, you couldn’t see them.” It all gives me a good chuckle looking back on it now. Still, those schoolyard rumors left an impact on me. For many years and well into my adult life, snow was reverential. To me it meant that the weather was truly and inarguable cold. Which is why being in Michigan has been an interesting experience.
It may sound silly to a Michigander, but I never really realized that it doesn’t have to be freezing outside for there to be snow on the ground. Nor did I ever stop to think that the snow that fell a week ago is the same snow I will walk on today. This is because a Floridian’s relationship with uh… atmospheric condensation is a little bit more transient. In Florida it might pour down rain for 15 minutes at 3 p.m., but after an hour of intense sunshine it will look like nothing ever happened. The water doesn’t hang around on the ground all month.
The other thing I didn’t expect about snow was how messy it can be. For some reason, you never see how tall the snowbank can get at the end of a plowed parking lot in the movies, or how dirty that snow might look. Conversely though, I don’t think anything could have prepared me for how bright and beautiful a field of snow is under the light of a full moon in the dead of night. Even if I had seen it in films or on television, nothing could have prepared me for the real thing.
All in all, I have found my first winter in Michigan to be rather agreeable, but I wonder if I’m not being a bit premature when I say that. From what I hear, this winter has been rather mild. And I’ve got to admit, I felt like I was frozen for the first week or two. The daily highs were as low as the coldest days in Florida and I was still dressing like a Floridian. It wasn’t until someone gave me some good advice that I started dressing better, advice that I imagine gets uttered a lot in the north. “There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad gear.” I have since started wearing long, thick socks, gloves, and get this, multiple layers. All of which would have felt ridiculous back in the sunshine state. Whether it is the clothing or, as my aunts and uncles are prone to say, I’ve finally gotten my “thick Michigan blood,” my tolerance for the cold has certainly gone up. Still, I have a morbid curiosity to see what it’s like when it drops below zero. I am eager to see how my “gear” holds up. I, for some reason, developed a nice collection of wool coats when I was in my early twenties. It was pretty peculiar for Florida and I couldn’t wear them often, so I am pleased to see them get their use.
But now, I have a small piece of advice for all you Michiganders: buy some snow cone syrup! If I wanted to make a snow cone before, I had to buy a whole machine just to shave the ice! But now, my goodness, there is some fine, powdery ice everywhere! This is what happens when beach-side thinking meets the northern way of living, and I assure you, it is delicious if you’re not afraid to scrape a little snow off the ground.