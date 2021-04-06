Last weekend I made a big Easter dinner. That might not have been unusual, except that being Jewish, I probably should have been concentrating on Passover. But as my family is virtually gone now, and those relatives who are left either live far away or are no longer practicing Jews, I have to admit I’ve joined the latter bunch.
Oh, that doesn’t mean I’m still not a Jew — that’s my heritage and will be part of me forever. It just means that here in Oceana County, it’s a little hard to be observant. The closest synagogue is in Muskegon, where I won’t be traveling for six months out of the year thanks to our lovely winters and my fear of falling in snow and ice. Celebrating the Jewish holidays is a true challenge in my older age; what’s Rosh Hashana, or Yom Kippur, or Chanukah or Passover without the temple services and family gatherings to share all the important traditions that bind us together?
When my mother, Hazel, was alive and my brother, David, still lived in the area, I tried to keep those traditions. For instance, I’d prepare a Chanukah dinner and tote it over to the Oceana County Medical Care Facility with the help of Dave and my sister-in-law, Deb. I’d make the latkes Hazel loved, and the noodle kugel, and Deb, who’s Catholic by birth, but universal in her appreciation of all religions, would make a recipe from the Hadassah Cookbook, the bible of the Rochester wing of the national Jewish women’s organization, of which Hazel was once president. I had a neat picture book about Chanukah and all its rituals and I’d read from it, to Hazel’s delight, quizzing her to see how much she still remembered about the holiday.
But then Hazel died, Dave and Deb moved to Muskegon, and here I am. Now, every year since I moved to Hart in 2006, I’ve always been invited to Easter dinner. For many years, Hazel and I joined the family event at Deb’s parent’s home in Whitehall. Then I began going to the big Easter feast at the home of Drs. Rudy and Cindy Ochs. But the pandemic put that event, which featured anywhere from 25 to 40 people, on hold. And Deb’s family get-together was also suspended.
So this year I decided to make my own Easter dinner, for just myself and two dear friends, Pierre and Debbie.
Since cooking is my favorite hobby next to eating, menu planning was exciting. I decided on ham with a spiced cherry sauce I came up with a few years back; mustard roasted potatoes; brown sugar and butter glazed carrots with orange juice and apricot jam; rolls; and the piece de resistance, an asparagus cheese tart (recipe featured in Cookin’ with Crain). I’d never made this last dish before, so it was an adventure. Pierre was in charge of appetizers and Debbie had a surprise dessert up her sleeve.
It turned out I was scheduled for another happy surprise as well. When I went to Meijer last Friday, expecting to spend a wad, God must have been smiling on me because guess what? Unbeknownst to me, it was ham bargain day, and I mean bargain: 99 cents a pound for these gorgeous spiral hams. They were all huge — the smallest was 11 pounds, which would have been ridiculous for three people except that it was cheaper than basically a one-pound ham. The tag read, “$40. 97. Now $8.65. You saved $32.32.” Holy bunny ears! It sure was Good Friday!
Fortunately, Pierre had offered to have the dinner at his house, so I didn’t have to spend the next 48 hours cleaning mine. As Easter Sunday rose sunny and beautiful, I rose to begin cooking. I made the cherry sauce, a simple affair. Heat up a bag of frozen dark sweets in a saucepan with some brown sugar, cinnamon, allspice and ginger. Bring it all to a boil, add a little water and cornstarch, and there you go.
I nuked a small bag of baby cut carrots until tender; I’d make the glaze at Pierre’s, just before serving. Then it was time for the potatoes. I cut up a couple pounds of small Yukon Golds into quarters, large-diced two yellow onions, tossed them with olive oil, garlic, rosemary, salt, pepper and spicy brown mustard, and baked it all up on a cooking sprayed sheet pan until crispy tender. The scent that filled the kitchen was so glorious it could have roused the dead — resurrection potatoes?
Pierre came over at 3 p.m. to get the ham, as we figured it made more sense to just heat it at his house. And then it was time for the big experiment — the asparagus-cheese tart. This consisted of a sheet of baked puff pastry spread with a cheese filling and topped with blanched asparagus spears. The final step is baking it again for 20 minutes, which I did at Pierre’s as we enjoyed his homemade spinach dip, crackers and crudites. Just before serving the dinner, I tossed the carrots in the brown sugar-butter-orange juice-apricot jam glaze in a skillet.
Pierre had set a lovely table, all the way down to the matching tablecloth and cloth napkins, silver napkin rings, his best china and the Easter bouquet with a tiny bunny peeking out of the pink and yellow carnations. There was a Hershey’s marshmallow Easter egg at each place setting. Debby said a beautiful grace. The meal was a grand success, and that ham, by the way, was fantastic, especially with the cherry sauce. Debby declared the whole thing “just like something out of Better Homes and Gardens!” Her surprise dessert — homemade pineapple upside down cake — was the bomb. When she asked me for my opinion, I quoted an old friend’s favorite comment about my cooking: “There’s only one problem with it — it tastes like MORE!”
If it sounds like Easter boiled down to stuffing ourselves, however, nothing could be further from the truth. Our Easter was ultimately about friendship, community, gratitude and love. The three of us were so happy to be together in good health, to have the gift of friendship and the means to enjoy such a marvelous feast when so many are suffering throughout the world.
And as Debby mused, it might just be possible that Meijer was in holy cahoots, displaying the spirit of Jesus by practically offering those wonderful hams for free. “Families are hurting everywhere — so many people are out of work,” she said. “Maybe Meijer wanted to help them to have an Easter dinner.”
By the way, while it might seem a little unusual for a Jew to be celebrating Easter, well, it really isn’t. In fact, I’m in good company: Jesus himself. What was the Last Supper, after all, but the Passover Seder? We can never forget that Jesus was, first and foremost, a Jew. So Easter is the natural continuation of Passover.
Anyway, I’m glad that I don’t keep kosher, because we had enough ham left over to last us until next Easter. I’ve got all sorts of things planned — scalloped potatoes with ham, ham in cheese-curry sauce over toast, pea soup with ham, ham breakfast sandwiches, ham and gruyere quiche…
Why, oh, why does eating have to be so much fun?