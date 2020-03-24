Dear Valued Customer:
These are unprecedented times, and we are all learning to manage through the rapidly changing situation together. Like many of you, Oceana’s Herald-Journal is closely monitoring the evolving news around COVID-19 from health experts and organizations like the national Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization as we focus on the health and safety of our employees, customers and business partners. We have added to all of our websites a tab “Coronavirus Updates” with the latest local and national news. This is free to everyone.
With our primary focus being your health and safety, and a responsibility to take preventative measures to avoid the spread, we ask that you call our office at 231-873-5602 before coming in. We can handle most of your needs via a quick phone call. If it is necessary to visit our offices, we will set up a time for you to come in. We appreciate your patience as we continue to monitor health advisories and evaluate future options. We remain focused on the well-being of our customers, our employees and the communities we serve.
We appreciate your understanding in this decision.
We are open and will continue to provide you with local news coverage on this crisis. Just a quick reminder, we have created updates as they happen on our website at Coronavirus Update. We also have a section COVID-19 What it is and What To Do this is online for your reading leisure.
We wish you good health and safety during this challenging time.
Thank you,
OCEANA’S HERALD-JOURNAL
231-873-5602