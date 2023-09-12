For the last I don’t know how many months, the news has been filled with speculation on the 2024 presidential election. I get so tired of pundits opining on Trump and his four indictments, Biden and his too-old-to-run-again problems, and the still far off run for the highest office in the land. It’s the same questions and the same responses, over and over again. It seems especially ridiculous given that it’s all speculation, based on daily polls which, as we know, can be totally unreliable and irrelevant this early in the game.
I think that the country could learn a thing or two from Catland. From what I’ve seen over many years, cats have elections down pat. There’s no trillions of dollars spent on campaigns; no PACS and SuperPACS to court; no stupid, boring debates; no merchandising; no grifting; and no media examining every little detail of the coming race under a clouded microscope.
Here’s how elections go in my house. My big boy bruiser, Chip, runs the show like a veteran of Tammany Hall. He’s the leader of the pack, and there are no two ways about it. Whenever his petite, delicate sister, Tess, tries to challenge his authority, she’s kept in line by one simple tactic–a growl and a swat on the nose. That’s all it takes to send her flying for cover, while Chip sits there, puffing himself up with satisfaction. It’s the ideal answer to rebellion. Who has to bother with assassinations and other messy solutions? Yes, when it comes to maintaining authority, Catland is a model of efficiency.
This is basically a microcosm of all feline politics. I’ve seen it time and time again. For instance, the last brood of cats I had before Chip and Tess numbered five. And the Alpha Cat was Missy, a gray and white striped tabby who was the oldest and smallest of them all.
It was amazing. The unspoken rule was, everything you have is mine. If one of the cats was playing with a toy, Missy took it. If they brought in “take out,” Missy would snatch it for herself. And no one challenged her.
Missy’s big thing was feeding time. I’d fill all their bowls on the kitchen table and put them down on the floor. As soon as everyone dove in, Missy would leave her bowl, calmly approach one of her siblings, and push her nose into their dinner. Instead of protecting his or her territory, the unlucky chosen one would simply back away, watching wistfully as Missy gobbled up the stolen goods.
If it sounds like a banana republic, it is, sort of. But then again, it’s not. In Catland, elections are free and fair. The leader is chosen by vote with absolutely no chance of fraud.
Instead of a president, Catland has the Alpha Cat. This is the cat that by automatic consensus rules the pack. It’s kind of like the monarchical notion of divine right, except that the other cats in the pack have a choice. They can vote either for or against the contender to the throne. But because of some mysterious quality the Alpha Cat possesses, any protest will ultimately fail and the kingdom will unanimously vote “yea” in his or her favor.
This is similar to our politics, where the ultimate goal is power. There’s one thing we all know, and all denials to the contrary are BS: whoever runs for president or any other office is consumed with the desire for power. Now, how the contender plans to use this power is another story. Some want the seat for power in and of itself; others seek it to do good for their country. Whatever their intentions, however, it remains that power is the bling whose seductive glitter politicians can’t resist.
The nice thing about politics in Catland, however, is that while the leader might start a war, chasing another cat and tackling him or her in a wild wrestling match until the loser cries uncle, the victory isn’t complete without a gesture of love.
For instance, Chip is always prowling around, looking for a play fight with Tess, who, at 16, is an old cat who basically wants to nap in front of the window.
I’ll see him creeping up to her with that look in his eye, and I’ll yell, “Don’t you start with your sister!” Undeterred, Chip will extend his paw and give Tess a good swipe. She’ll wail and run off and the rough housing is on. He’ll tackle her, she’ll screech and hiss, and then…he’ll start licking her nose. Then he’ll groom her. You’ve never seen anything so adorable.
Should America adopt the Catland political model? Well, if we aren’t opposed to a little authoritarianism, perhaps. On the other hand, there’s a lot to be said for the personal autonomy a democracy provides. It’s easy to let a Dear Leader make all the decisions in your life–as long as you accept the fact that what you’re giving up is your individuality, your ability to control your destiny and realize your full potential as a human being.
Thankfully in Catland, while there is an Alpha Cat, citizens are still free to do what they like. Any cat can realize his or her full potential. The Alpha Cat doesn’t interfere in the pack’s personal decisions, only intruding upon the others’ lives when it’s a question of possession. So, all in all, it isn’t a total dictatorship. And with the leader licking and grooming you, well, it just shows that in the fiercest of battles, love can prevail.
So go ahead, Mr. President. Go up to Donald Trump, kiss him on the nose, and see what happens.
The world is watching.