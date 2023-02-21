On President’s Day, I watched a documentary on the History Channel entitled Lincoln’s Last Day. It chronicled the hours from the time the president rose in the morning of April 14, 1865, to the terrible moment the following morning when he took his last breath.
Actually, I’d seen this doc a few years back, but it was just as riveting the second time around. Like many people, I’ve always been fascinated by Lincoln’s life and thought I knew everything about him. But to my surprise, I suddenly found myself thinking along a line of reasoning that, to my knowledge, has never been explored. At least I’ve never heard it suggested. Is it possible, I wondered, that Lincoln’s assassination was a blessing? Not for the survivors, but for him?
Let me explain. By all accounts, Lincoln’s last day was a joyous one. On April 9, just five days earlier, the Civil War had ended with Lee’s surrender to Grant. It was the culmination of four years of suffering for the country and the president, the horrific casualties of battle weighing on him like a coat of iron.
As the war dragged on, Lincoln lived with excruciating headaches and deep melancholia. He took responsibility for the deaths of so many young soldiers. And in the midst of his sadness, he was shaken to his depths by the death of his 11-year-old son, Willie, who succumbed to typhoid fever in 1862. This tragedy sent Mary Lincoln into a state of hysterical grief that made her husband’s agony even more acute. Not only was he unable to comfort her – she was unable to comfort him. Meanwhile, in the midst of unbearable sorrow, he still had to shoulder the ever-increasing burden of a wartime presidency.
With the end of the war, however, the clouds lifted for the Lincolns. They could at last anticipate a happy future, and on April 14, 1865, both were in buoyant spirits. Lincoln’s last day began with a lively breakfast with Mary and their two remaining sons. Then, husband and wife took a carriage ride through the city, during which they were lighthearted, affectionate and eagerly looking toward the future. They discussed plans for traveling the world, something Lincoln had always dreamed of. The day was bright and warm. The sun had, at last, emerged victorious from the long, ravaging storm.
The Lincolns were particularly looking forward to attending a play that evening, the rollicking comedy, Our American Cousin. They arrived at Ford’s Theater to a standing ovation. During the play, they held hands. It seemed as though their marriage was renewed. They enjoyed the play immensely, and Lincoln was in the middle of a booming laugh when his assassin’s bullet instantly took him down.
John Wilkes Booth, famous actor and crazed son of the Confederacy, shot the president in the back of the head at such close range that his brains began oozing from the wound. Lincoln never regained consciousness, and died early the following morning.
Ever since, the shot heard round the world still reverberates. Lincoln’s death is considered the greatest national trauma of the 19th century, the effects of which are still felt. In 24 hours, the country went from exuberance to despair, never to be the same. There’s no question that it was a tragedy of unimaginable proportions. But does this cloud have a silver lining?
We all wonder about how and when we’ll die. Ask anyone what their best death would be and the answer would probably be one of two things: in their sleep, or while doing the thing they love the most.
I thought of how happy Lincoln was on his last day on earth. How promising the world, and the future, looked. How much he had to look forward to: the healing, at last, of the country; a second honeymoon with his wife; traveling the globe and, at the end of this lovely day, an exciting evening at the theater. While laughter had been hard to come by in the preceding four years, it was, this night, handed to Lincoln on a platter. He was laughing when he was shot. It was, if you think about it, the perfect moment for departure. John Wilkes Booth just might have done him a favor.
I know that sounds, on one level, sacrilegious. But during the Victorian era, there was a philosophy/ritual known as “the good death.” In Lincoln’s time, death was a huge part of existence. The average lifespan was something like 40. Child mortality was so commonplace that photographers had special backdrops with images of things like angels and lambs to enhance portraits of dead children. The mourning industry was booming, with clothing, jewelry, wreaths, bunting and other mementos of sorrow in constant demand.
The good death was a blessing. In the 19th century, the ideal way to die involved being at home, surrounded by loved ones, with time to say farewell and tie up worldly affairs. It was believed that only in a good death could the deceased ascend peacefully to heaven, where he or she could intercede for the living. The loved ones must be present at the deathbed in order to assure a family reunion in heaven. There were also many rituals associated with the good death, like stopping the clocks at the time of death, dressing not only oneself, but the home in mourning and other time-honored practices. The funeral had to be just so, the more ostentatious the better.
Technically, Lincoln had a good death. Although he wasn’t at home, his family was present at his bedside, and when it came to funerals, his blew everyone else’s out of the water. It took 12 days, with his elaborately decorated hearse traversing the country and every city draped from head to toe in mourning.
But to me, the best part of his death was that he was gloriously happy at the last moment of consciousness.
Way to go.