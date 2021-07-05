I have very briefly touched on my reasons for being in Hart in an earlier column. Today, I would like to go a little more in depth with that, as I think it is necessary in order to cast a light on my future plans and my feelings regarding this town.
While I was still in college, my father was diagnosed with ALS. In light of this diagnosis, he decided he wanted to move back to his childhood home of Michigan, and near the end of my degree, he put his house in Florida on the market. I had choices after finishing school. I worked at a café and could afford my own rent, and with my new degree I could apply for better paying jobs in different cities. But my father, in the face of selling his house and moving all of his earthly possessions, couldn’t even pack any of his own boxes. ALS is a muscle wasting disease, and by the time of the move, he was already too weak to walk and confined to a wheelchair. He had my brother with him, but that level of care requires near constant attention, and it hardly seemed fair for him to take care of my father and orchestrate the entire move at the same time. So, I decided I would move back in with my family and help take care of things there. I had no immediate life plans and taking a few years out of my own life to help my father who spent so many years raising me, well, it seemed like the least I could do.
That being said, it’s not like it was my decision to move to Hart. In fact, I didn’t even know Hart existed until my father purchased property here. When you first move to a small town like this, everybody tells you the same thing. “Oh, you’re gonna fall in love with it.” Really, I think this is true, despite my eventual plans to go away. There is something incredibly alluring about this lifestyle. You can feel it as soon as you step out of your front door. I bought a ladder off of Craigslist the other day and just going to pick it up was an extremely pleasant experience. I drove over empty back roads, passed hundreds of acres of farmland, growing tons of different crops, and passed multiple abandoned, overgrown churches. The cherries taste fantastic, the people are all super nice, and the summer nights lately have been full of fireflies. It’s enchanting. It’s charming. People often describe small town living as “charming,” and I think that is quite accurate. I feel charmed. Maybe this style of living isn’t for everybody, a real city slicker might have serious big-city-withdrawals. No major banks, coffee shops are few and far between, and I don’t even know how long of a drive it is to the nearest shopping mall. But the simplicity is what some of us find appealing. Even if it’s not for everyone, I have certainly felt the magnetic pull of small-town living.
So I do love it here. And if I was here under any other circumstances, maybe I would stay.