By now you all know about the two cats, Chip and Tess, I adopted in July. I’ve written several columns about them, and now many readers are asking how they’re doing and when will I be providing the next update.
Well, this turns out to be a great opportunity to do just that because it’s the holidays, when everyone gets to celebrate, including our cherished pets. And believe me, my cats have been having a gay old time.
First there was Thanksgiving, or what I will forever refer to from this moment on as Catsgiving. Now, I have had, I counted, 43 cats in my lifetime, but never one as sociable as Chip, a beautiful big white bruiser who’s probably around 16 pounds, making him the size of this year’s turkey. He’s too heavy for me to pick up, which is a shame because he’s the most affectionate creature you can imagine, and basically lives to be around people. In fact, everyone who’s met him remarks that he’s more human than cat.
First of all, Chip is a talker. He must have some Siamese in him because he’s constantly meowing and chattering. For a long time, I thought that the meows, which become more and more strident the closer he gets to the kitchen, were requests for food. But gradually I came to realize that they indicated Chip’s desire to be near me and tell me things. What things I have no idea, but when I’d respond to him as if we were having a conversation, he was obviously delighted and would answer me with all sorts of sounds.
It went something like this.
Me: Chip! You’re so beautiful. Yes, you are.
Chip: (Rubs against me, making a loud happy sound.) Mrrow! Mrrow!
Me: Do you want a treat?
Chip: (The happy sound changes to a frenzied screech.) MEEYOW! MEEYOW!
Me: You know the word treat, don’t you?
Chip: MEEYOW!
By now, he’s at his dish, standing on his hind legs, pawing at me. I give him some Temptations, his favorite, which shuts him up for about three minutes. After he’s devoured his treat, he thanks me with his happy purring sound, rubbing against me and licking my leg.
Me: Did you like your treat?
Chip: (Makes a sound that resembles yes.) Mmmyow.
Me: You’re such a good boy. But you’re getting awfully fat.
Chip: Rrrrow? (Sounds like “really?”)
Me: Maybe I should put you on rations.
Chip: Mmmp. Mmmp. (Sounds like “nope.”}
Some people might think I’m slightly delusional, that it’s more a matter of my talking to the cat than the cat talking to me. But cat people understand. And everyone who’s come to my house is amazed by Chip’s gregariousness. He loves any and all visitors and is a one cat band, meowing at the top of his lungs in greeting and leading the way into the living room like he’s the grand marshal of a big parade. Then, when the visitor pets him and talks to him, he responds with his usual range of sounds, invariably eliciting the response, “He’s talking to me! He’s actually talking!”
So, you can imagine Chip’s excitement when I told him all about Thanksgiving. “We’re going to have a big dinner, with turkey and dressing and sweet potatoes and all sorts of wonderful things, and you can have whatever you want. And everyone will be coming to see you. Uncle Pierre, and two friends you’ve never met, Debbie and Sally.”
Chip purred and purred and purred, a loud rumbling noise that sounded like a well-tuned Porsche in high gear. When the great day came and the guests arrived, he was right there at the head of the stairs, meowing his head off. He went from person to person, alternating between ear-splitting meows and excited purrs. When it came time for the feast, he had to be in the dining room with us. But he wasn’t interested in turkey—neither he nor his sister ever touch people food. He just wanted to be part of the group.
Tessie, by contrast, is a very quiet and introspective cat. She’s as tiny and delicate as Chip is big and loud, but she’s quite friendly also, although she tends to keep to herself more. Her favorite thing is curling up on the soft throw that used to be mine, on the rocker in the living room, where she surveys the world with regal dignity. I call her Queen Tess. Chip is more of a Lord.
Anyway, with Christmas approaching, I decided to give them an early gift, in the form of a sock filled with catnip. This had always been a sure winner with my other cats. They could smell the catnip a mile away, before I’d even unpacked it from the grocery bag. As soon as I opened the container, they’d start meowing. When I filled the sock and threw it on the ground, five cats would stampede over to it. Missy was always the first, and would claim the prize, rolling around on the floor with it while the others watched jealously. When she’d sucked the life out of it, she’d wander off, leaving her siblings to fight over the remains.
Last week, I bought a plastic container of catnip at Meijer. It was still in the grocery bag when I found Tessie head deep in the bag, chewing on the lid of the container. I found a sock and filled it with the intoxicating contents and Tessie went to town, rubbing on the sock and nuzzling it ferociously.
As soon as Chip smelled the catnip he horned in, taking the sock away from Tess. She retreated—there’s no question who the alpha cat is around here—and the sock has been Chip’s ever since. He rolls around on the living room carpet, holding it in his paws, getting high as a kite. When he’s sniffed enough of his cat pot, he zones out on the floor, flat on his back, back legs spread out and big stomach in the air. It’s the picture of bliss, I tell you. The funniest thing is how he guards his treasure. When he’s not playing with the sock, he’ll sit on it like he’s hatching it. The message is clear. Mine! All mine!
This week, I’m getting them more presents, in the form of cat Christmas hats. Well, maybe they’re more my presents than theirs, because I have a feeling they’re not going to appreciate my thoughtfulness. But I’m sure it will make another grand column.
I just love the holidays.