The many successful businesses that have served residents over the years are part of Oceana County’s rich history. If you ask anyone over 50, many would probably say they miss the convenience and customer service these small businesses provided. From food to automobiles and everything in between, they were the backbone of our communities. This week’s column is taken from some advertisements found in the Oceana Herald newspaper archives, available online at several of our local libraries.
40 YEARS AGO in the Nov. 4, 1982 Oceana’s Herald-Journal: Stores capitalized on the firearm deer season offering hunters a wide variety of items they may have needed to bring in that big buck. Camo and insulated clothing, boots, gloves etc. could be purchased at Powers Clothing Store in downtown Hart. The store also offered hunting licenses and weigh-ins at their Hart location. Hot seats, compasses, muzzleloading rifles and supplies were some of the things available at Daily’s Sports Shop in Stony Lake. Guns, targets, rare ammunition, antiques, reloader supplies, scopes and mounts along with snowshoes, camping gear and leather goods were listed for sale at Bob Maynard’s in Pentwater. Gun cases, knives, insulated boots, socks and deer scents were all available at True Value Hardware in Hart. Miscellaneous hunting supplies were also available at Rankin Pro Hardware in downtown Shelby. Larson & Son Ace Hardware was offering a last minute sale on four different rifles and in-stock bullets, while Gale’s Agency was offering a low-cost Sports Travel Insurance policy.
Deer processors listed in the November 1982 edition of the newspaper were New Era Thriftway, and Country Custom Meats in Shelby. Mc’s Meat Co. of Rothbury was holding a “Most Unlikely to Succeed” Deer Hunter’s Contest. Their ad stated if Cal Gowell, Walt TenBrink or Lynn Schaefer got a deer they would process it for free. The ad also said they would process anyone else’s deer, (cut, wrapped and frozen) for just $22.50.
60 YEARS AGO in the Nov. 15, 1962 of the Oceana Herald: Ravenna Livestock Sale Prices were listed as follows: Beef steers and heifers up to $25.90 cwt., Beef cows up to $18.25 cwt., Feeder cattle from $16.00 to $27.00, Beef bulls up to $19.30 cwt., Hogs up to $17.90 cts., Feeder pigs from $8.50 to $16.00, Boars up to $12.00, Sows up to $15.00 each, Lambs $18.40.
Cherry Hill Supermarket listed prices for Thanksgiving that included Tom Turkeys .35/lb., Hen Turkeys .39 cents/lb., Young Tender Ducks .55 cents/lb., Cranberries .19 cents, Yams 3 lbs. .25 cents, Potatoes $1.35/5#, a Surefine can of pumpkin .10 cents, Golden Dip Stuffing mix .49 cents, Pet Ritz frozen mince or pumpkin pies were .39 cents and Heavy duty aluminum foil was .69 cents.
70 YEARS AGO in the Nov. 21,1952 edition of the Oceana Herald: Gillett Auto Sales in Hesperia was advertising an all new ‘53 Dodge car (did not mention make), featuring a new 140 — H.P. Red Ram — V-8 engine. The advertisement urged readers to “Road Test this Power-Packed Beauty. It’s the Action Car for Active Americans. A road test ride in the all-new Dodge will change your ideas about cars for years to come! You’ll discover that a car can be big without being bulky; high-powered with being high-priced; streamlined and clean-lined, yet ‘travel-planned’ inside to bring you more ‘stretch-out ‘ room, more comfort. “More speed than you’ll ever need. Most efficient engine design in any American car. Packs more power per cubic inch….delivers power with less friction, less ‘heat waste’.”
A Rothbury Sales and Service ad stated, “Today or Tomorrow…You’ll find ‘None As New As Nash!’ The Nash Golden Airflyte offers continental styling of Pinin Farina (an Italian car design), Airliner Reclining Seats, Twin Beds, Weather Eye Conditioned Air System, slim pillars and graceful sloping hood for more road vision; Farina styling was complemented by a new Super Jetfire engine, Road-Guide fenders for passing, parking guides, enclosed front fenders to reduce air drag, single-unit body and frame for greater safety, strength, rigidity, road silence, the world’s greatest eye-level visibility with widest one-piece windshield and rear window and square-cut doors for easy access without stooping. The distinctive new Nash Airflyte leads in beauty, performance, economy and comfort!”
80 YEARS AGO in the Nov. 20, 1942 of the Oceana Herald: A Hart Theatre ad said, “FOLKS WE’RE BRAGGIN’ this week’s shows. All new pictures — a wonderful group of shows for Thanksgiving week. Now you can BRAG to your relatives and friends who will be visiting you on Thanksgiving — Bring them to the Hart — and enjoy some real shows.” Shows listed were “Last of the Mohicans”, a spooky mystery “The Old Dark House”. The ad went on to say, “By all means, don’t miss this one, laughs galore ‘The Phantom President’. Ten cents would buy you a ticket to see “Heritage of the Desert”, then playing on Thanksgiving Day only “Night After Night”.
Most of these businesses are long gone, but the history and memories are a part of what makes Oceana County home for so many. To the newer businesses that we use and enjoy today, we are grateful. You are becoming a part of Oceana’s history too!