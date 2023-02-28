You can’t be a human on this planet if you haven’t experienced, at some time or another, the joys of moving. Going through all your worldly goods, renting a dumpster to get rid of so many things that have outlived their usefulness, packing, cleaning…ugh. The only good thing about this torture is that you discover in the process all those things that you’ll never miss from the attic, or that storage unit you’ve been paying on for half your life. It’s called “stuff,” and moving teaches you how to stuff it. In other words, how to pare down and make your life a little less cluttered.
In my 72 years, I’ve moved countless times. The last time I tried to remember them I went into brain freeze. I think it’s like 18 times, but it could be more. My first move was from Rochester, N.Y. to Bloomington, Ind. when I was a freshman at Indiana U. Then, in my junior year, I got married and moved into married housing. A year later, we moved to a house owned by the university. We stayed there until we moved to Los Angeles five years later when I began my career as a professional journalist.
We kept “movin’ on up” from there, to a beautiful house in Westwood, then to another house nearby. Then, after our divorce, I moved to a house in Claremont, 30 miles from L.A…and it keeps going on. My latest move was, as my readers know, from Hart to Shelby, to an upstairs apartment in an old house with, unfortunately, 22 stairs. It’s very much like the first house Bob Crain and I rented. We lived upstairs, and I remember running up and down stairs countless times a day without even thinking about it. But I’m not 20 anymore, and running up and down my stairs today is as impossible a dream as winning the Boston Marathon.
Anyway, remembering how strenuous every move was, I have always tried, each time, to lighten the load. Over the years, my friends have complimented me on my ability to get rid of stuff. I’m not overly sentimental, and while there are some things with which I’ll never part, there are a lot more that I’m happy to ditch or donate. I just pretend that there was a fire and everything I own went up in flames. You’d be surprised how that little exercise puts things into focus.
Which brings me to a documentary I saw on King Tut. It was Nov. 22, the 100th anniversary of the day his tomb was discovered, and there were a bunch of programs on the young pharaoh. I’m sure many of you know of the treasures contained in the tomb. Some of you may even have seen the exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum a few years ago, a recreation of the tomb with replicas of its thousands of items. I went, and I can tell you, it was mind boggling, everything that was packed for Tut’s trip to the Afterlife.
Among the 5,398 items were trumpets, chalices, exotic perfumes and oils, Tut’s chariot, miles of gold and silver and jewels, lots of cups and bowls, Tut’s walking sticks and sandals, a dagger, board games, a scarf with gold rings, toys from the boy king’s childhood…you name it, they kept it. Plus, there were cases of wine and mummified food, so Tut wouldn’t go hungry on the journey.
Brother. Can you imagine what would have happened if Tut arrived in the next world only to discover that his new home was a whole lot smaller than his earthly digs? I had some fun thinking up the scenario.
A guard greets Tut and his crew at the dock.
Guard: Who are you?
Tut: How dare you? I am King Tut!
Guard: Tut tut. Listen. You might have been Mr. Big on earth. But here, you’re just another dead guy. Now, what in the name of Osiris is all this junk?
Tut: Junk? JUNK? I’ll have you taken to the desert and buried alive! These are all my treasures, and everything I’ll need for the Afterlife.
Guard: Oh, yeah? Well, guess what? Dump it!
Tut: What?
Guard: Down here, as we say, you can’t take it with you. Your new home ain’t no palace. So, there’s no room for all that crap.
Tut: But how will I survive without my games, and my bath oils, and my chariot, and my gold jewelry, and my hunting spears, and my mummified cat, and my 800,000 bottles of wine, and my favorite foods?
Guard: You say you have wine? And food?
Tut: Yes. Pigeon and goose and antelope and pomegranates and spiced honey…
Guard: Sorry. You’ll have to leave it here. Now, disembark and follow me.
Tut: Where are we going?
Guard: To your new and eternal dwelling.
Tut and his attendants climb out of the boat and follow the guard to an unimpressive town that looks like something from 1950s suburbia. There are rows and rows of small ranch homes that all look alike.
Guard: Here we are. That’s yours. Number nine trillion, 64 billion, 82 million, 12,200,026. Here’s the key.
Tut: Is this some sort of joke? I’m supposed to live in THAT? Why, that’s the size of the coop I kept my peacocks in!
Guard: Stop, you’re breakin’ my heart. Now, make yourself at home and if you need anything, just holler.
The guard walks off. When he’s a safe distance away, he grabs a phone that’s hidden in his breast plate.
Guard: Hello, Ankapupen? This is Netjukareh. Meet me down at the dock. There’s a ton of food and wine, not to mention enough gold to keep us glittering for the rest of eternity. What a win!
Ankapupen: I love it when those stupid kings arrive!
So, remember to travel light. As that old Don Henley song, “Gimme What You Got,” reminds us:
“You spend your whole life
Just pilin’ it up there
You got stack and stacks and stacks
Then, Gabriel comes and taps you on the shoulder
But you don’t see no hearses with luggage racks.”