Over the weekend, thousands cheered at the annual Fourth of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island as contending champion Joey Chestnut beat his own record of 75 Nathan’s dogs, downing 76 in 10 minutes and accepting the coveted Mustard Belt for the 15th time.
Now, I’ve written about Joey and the insanity of competitive eating several times in this column. But this year, I realized that the phenomenon, which is a certified sport in the U.S., is more than just a fun and crazy activity. It is actually a proud emblem of the good old U.S.A. The rallying cry of Nathan’s is, “Nathan’s owns the Fourth of July and Joey Chestnut owns America!”
If that is indeed the case, America is nothing less than a global embarrassment. Are you proud that your country’s national mascot is a hot dog, and your representative to the world is a guy who gorges on them to the nether limits of human consumption? Are you proud that the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE), which hosts some 50 “Major League Eating” events annually across North America, and All-Pro Eating, the only independent competitive eating organization in the world, have made sports legends of extreme eaters and set off a national gorging frenzy? Is that what we’re ultimately about, eating until we pop?
Apparently so. It’s a well-known fact that we’re the fattest country on earth. We hold the record for obesity and all the diseases associated with it. If you have any doubts about that, just turn on the TV. You’ll soon find that every other commercial is about food, particularly artery-clogging food.
Burger King’s Crispy Ch’King. Rally’s triple cheeseburger topped with a pile of bacon. McDonald’s Super Quarter-Pounder, Wendy’s Baconator, Little Caesar’s cheese-stuffed crust pizza loaded with pepperoni and swimming in grease...Next to fast food is the “home-cooked” category like Kraft Mac and Cheese, Oscar Meyer wieners, Hot Pockets and all the terrible choices you can make to satisfy your kids’ junk food demands.
It’s also pretty much impossible to resist the sweet tooth seducers. “Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat,” “There’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s,” “Mounds—indescribably delicious!” And the one that shamelessly tugs at your heart: “Do you love anyone enough to give them your last Rolo?” Let’s just hope that if you do, they’re not diabetic.
These ads are cleverly calculated to rope you in, both consciously and unconsciously. Studies show that not only do the foods look so tempting you’ll start salivating at the sight of them, but the commercials are also designed to strike at the part of your brain that triggers food cravings. I know that’s true because time and again I’ve found myself wanting something I never would have considered until I saw it in a commercial.
For instance, I’ve never gone in for Kit Kats. But one day I was at the store and saw the candy display so insidiously placed in the check-out line. When my eye fell on the Kit Kats, they suddenly looked really good. So I grabbed one. Later I wondered what possessed me to choose that particular candy bar. Why, it must have been that Kit Kat commercial I’d seen the night before. Voila! Reeled in!
This is probably the prime reason so many Americans are overweight and struggling with all the ailments the drug companies love. Drugs are the next most prolific ad category. They promise relief from heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, hypertension, sleep apnea—just a few of the diseases associated with obesity. What a vicious circle!
Oddly enough, Joey Chestnut and virtually all the professional over-eaters are not overweight. Chestnut is 6’1” and a fit 215 pounds. Takeru Kobayashi, the “godfather of competitive eating,” who beat out Chestnut in the Nathan’s challenge a few times, is a little Japanese fellow who probably tips the scales at 125 pounds. Miki Sudo, the ladies’ champ, who took this year’s Nathan’s title with 36 hot dogs under her belt and also set records for eating 16.5 pints of ice cream and 8.5 pounds of kimchi, each in six minutes, is miraculously slim and trim. So just what creates these freaks of nature?
The answer is both genetic and frenetic. First, these super-eaters are born with unique stomachs that don’t contract during digestion. According to the website Definition.org:
“One of the first things to understand is that the body of a competitive eater works a little differently from yours. It’s not just practice, but also, genetics. In 2007, The Journal of Roentgenology did a study wherein a regular man tried to eat the same number of hot dogs as a competitive eater. They found that, during the competition, the regular man’s stomach stretched, distended, and contracted, while the competitive eater’s belly not only stretched further out, but also never contracted. Contractions are good for digestion, but not good for eating contests.”
But the other important factor in competitive eating is training. Eating champs begin to prime their stomachs several months before a competition. They practice consuming increasing quantities of food and water. In Chestnut’s case, he has another secret: to stop eating the day before an event. “From here it’s no more solid food. Maybe a little sugar, maybe a little liquid amino acid, but I’m gonna be empty and loose and ready to just tear it apart. I know that if I find that crazy rhythm in the beginning, I can do it.”
The logical question is, what does competitive eating do to the body? At present Chestnut is 38 and apparently healthy as a horse. But what might the future hold?
Competitive eating can come at a price. All that stomach stretching, caution doctors, can potentially destroy the belly’s ability to contract, making it unable to digest food and resulting in a miserable condition called gastroparesis. They say it can also destroy your ability to feel full, putting you in the obesity danger zone.
And it gets worse. According to USA Today, “A 2007 study entitled ‘Competitive Speed Eating: Truth and Consequences’ published in the American Journal of Roentgenology concluded: “We speculate that professional speed eaters eventually may develop morbid obesity, profound gastroparesis, intractable nausea and vomiting and even the need for a gastrectomy. Despite its growing popularity, competitive speed eating is a potentially self-destructive form of behavior.”
Duh. Who needs a medical degree to figure that one out?
Nonetheless, it looks like gargantuan gorging will remain a big part of American life. Chestnut is a star on Amazon, selling everything from clothing and a Joey bobblehead to bottled gourmet sauces. Reminding us that over-eating and America go hand in hand, Joey’s Fourth of July T-shirt features his face against an American flag backdrop, and his Land of Joey tee again sports Old Glory.
Maybe we should change the name of our most iconic founding father to Gorge Washington?