By Tim Hertzler
Hart High School Athletic Director
I encourage you to walk the hallways of a school. Have you seen the dead eyes of students shuffling from room to room? There you will hear the frustration of hope being taken away time and time again. The long-term effects of your decisions will be obvious — whole groups of young people who have given up. You could talk to teachers and staff frustrated with trying to help students deal with unreasonable circumstances.
It is not an enviable position to be in now as the governor. Leadership is a challenge at any time, but even more so in difficult circumstances. You say that your concern is for our health. I chose to give you the charity of judgment on your motivations. But anyone in leadership must be willing to be judged on their actions.
It is your actions that leave so many of us disappointed. In March we suspected that lockdowns and extreme restrictions on our liberties would not be worth the benefit. Because COVID-19 was new we agreed to try it. Then over the weeks the reasoning to continue the repressing of our freedom changed every few weeks. As the actual data began to build about COVID-19, not projections and models, it became obvious that the virus was a problem, but not the tragedy predicted. Now we understand the people who are most vulnerable.
It is irresponsible for you to continue using information out of context. I am tired of hearing we are having a 9/11 everyday. From the CDC website, in the last year 3,247,306 people died in our country; 329,593 of those people died with COVID, so not necessarily from COVID. This means 90 percent (2,917,713 people) of the deaths occurred from something other than COVID-19. So using your same logic, almost three 9/11s happen everyday without COVID-19. This is just one example of information out of context.
Governor, your actions are doing more harm than good, especially to the youth in our state. The minimal risk to our schools from COVID-19 is not worth all the harm your actions have done. The academic harm may never be fixed for many youth. The social and emotional harm is life long. This is undeniable. I am encouraged that you are finally moving kids back to in-person learning.
Stop limiting what students and families can choose to do. Extracurricular activities have already been proven to have extremely low risk. If you need to understand the benefits of these activities, I would love to talk with you about what they do for our students. Student athletes are motivated to work harder at academics and show up to school. They learn the connection between hard work and results. Skills to handle difficult situations and challenges in relationships are built in the laboratory of athletics. Healthy habits are practiced. These are just a few of the benefits.
Finally, our system of government, a republic, was set up to give the most freedom possible to the citizens. This means the government should have the least possible restrictions on our day-to-day life. It was also designed to maintain a balance of power between the branches. We do not elect a governor to make their own laws. Let the citizens choose how they will handle the challenges before us. We are more than capable of making our own decisions. Feel free to give your opinion and build your own case. But do not force your opinions on the citizens of Michigan.
I, for one, am tired of staring into the dead eyes of our students.