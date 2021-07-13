A couple of weeks ago, I saw an amazing interview on TCM. Host Ben Mankiewicz was paying homage to theater, film and TV legend Norman Lloyd.
You may never have heard of Norman Lloyd, but if you’ve enjoyed Alfred Hitchcock movies, or the Hitchcock TV series Alfred Hitchcock Presents and the Alfred Hitchcock Hour, or St. Elsewhere—remember Dr. Auschlander?— you’ll know whom I’m talking about. Lloyd’s career spanned over 80 years, from the famous Federal Theatre Project and Orson Welles’ Mercury Theatre in the 1930s to the 2015 Amy Schumer romantic comedy Trainwreck.
By now you’re probably thinking, 80 years? How the heck old is this guy? Well, that was the amazing thing. The interview, held in a packed auditorium, was a tribute to Lloyd on his 100th birthday. When Mankiewicz announced him, I figured he’d be in a wheelchair, or at least using a cane.
Oh, no. Lloyd stepped out onstage and marched right over to his chair. A little man, he was elegantly dressed and full of sparkle. He beamed, bowed and waved to the crowd, which went wild. The ensuing hour and a half was absolutely delightful. Lloyd was hilarious—witty, charming, the beautiful actor’s voice still intact. His memory was incredible, his insights invaluable. He looked like he was maybe in his 80s and acted like he was in his 30s. At the end of the interview, he rose from his seat without assistance. I thought of how tough it’s been lately for me, at 70, to get out of a chair. Crap, I thought. He’s in better shape than I am!
How was it possible? What was his secret? That, of course, is the first question any interviewer would ask. But for some reason, it never even came up. Maybe because Lloyd was so sick of hearing it, Mankiewicz, his good friend, knew better than to ask.
In the interview, they talked about Lloyd’s passion for tennis—his favorite partner was Charlie Chaplin. Well, so he obviously got his exercise. But he still couldn’t be playing tennis. I mean, tennis used to be my game too. But today, with my arthritis, I’d never get through a volley. They also talked about his passion for work, and how, unlike so many actors, he was fortunate enough to be active all his life, as not only an actor but also as a director and producer. Work definitely is a huge factor in healthy longevity. And although he was a widower, he’d had an apparently blissful 75-year marriage. Still, I wanted to know about things like his diet, or whether he had any chronic illnesses, stuff like that.
The interview was done in 2016. I wondered if Lloyd was still alive, so I googled him. Guess what? He died in May, just two months ago, at 106. Peacefully, in his sleep, God bless him. While none of the articles I found talked about his personal life or habits, I did discover that he was still playing tennis twice a week at 101, and that his son had to take his car keys from him when he turned 102. Now there’s a tough old codger!
Lloyd reminded me of another film legend—Tyrus Wong. A few years ago, I saw a beautiful documentary about this Chinese immigrant, a phenomenal artist who worked at Disney and Warner Bros. studios, and who did the set designs and storyboard illustrations for the famous animated film Bambi in 1942. He was also the set designer and storyboard artists for other classics like Rebel Without a Cause and Around the World in 80 Days. As a painter, Wong attained worldwide fame, although late in life, when he was re-discovered at the age of 94 and major exhibitions of his work were held at prestigious venues like the Museum of California Design and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Tyrus Wong was a survivor. Considered “one of the most influential and celebrated Asian American artists of the 20th century,” (Wikipedia), he learned through hard experience that it wasn’t easy being a Chinese artist in a country that held long-time prejudices against the “yellow man.” So he became skilled in almost every area of art in order to keep making a living. He was a muralist for the WPA during the Depression. He did greeting cards for Hallmark. If you have any Winfield China dinnerware from the 1940s and 50s, it’s likely to have Wong’s artwork on it. And later in life, Wong became a master kite maker.
Wong was still making incredible kites, the likes of which I have never seen, when he died, like Norman Lloyd, at 102—and like Norman Lloyd, peacefully in his sleep. The scenes of Wong—a tiny little man—running along the beach, joyously flying his kites at the age of 104—just make your heart soar. So what was his secret?
I don’t have a clue. As far as I can tell, he never followed any sort of diet or fitness regimen. What he and Lloyd had in common was an undying dedication to their art, and the determination to keep working—make that creating—right up to death’s doorstep. Not to mention obvious good health.
That seems to be the key to not only living beyond 100 but living productively. A few years ago, I wrote a column about Maude Tull, whom I happened to catch on a rerun of the Johnny Carson show from 1976.
Maude was born in 1874 and was celebrating her 104th birthday on the show. She was an adorable little lady who had everyone in stitches. It being 1976, the year of the bicentennial, Maude’s appearance was even more momentous, as she might have been the only human being left in America who had lived through both the country’s centennial and bicentennial.
But it was Maude’s current life that was much more interesting. She held the distinction of being the oldest living driver in the U.S.—she learned to drive at 91, after her husband died—and was on her way to the DMV the following day to renew her license. She was still working full time, at a home mortgage company. While her response time to questions was a little slow, obviously due to mild deafness, there was nothing wrong with her memory, or her ability to deliver a saucy comeback.
Maude’s health was great. She said she’d never had a pain in her life, “or if I did, I didn’t pay any attention to it!” Her favorite food was pie, and as a birthday gift they wheeled out a tea trolley full of pies for her. She promised Johnny she’d come back when she turned 105, and I’m sure everyone fully expected her to show up.
But alas, when I googled Maude, I found that she’d passed away five months later. Peacefully, in her sleep.
There is no one secret to active centennarianhood. A positive attitude and good sense of humor are key. But you can have the best attitude in the world and still get sick and die. Diet doesn’t seem to be a big factor—in fact, no old and active person I’ve ever known has followed a health food regimen. Some smoked into their 90s. Others loved their wine. And not one of them, to my knowledge, ever passed up a dessert.
Genetics, they say, play an important role. But most people who live past 100 are the first in their families to do so. It seems that what these happy, healthy centenarians all have in common is 1) the capacity to keep working at things that they love; 2) the determination to get up, out and going, ignoring the aches and pains of age; and 3) luck, luck, luck, i.e.—no illnesses that cause mental or physical impairment.
And, perhaps as a reward for a life lived to the fullest, when it’s finally check-out time at Hotel Earth, they go peacefully, in their sleep.
May we all be so fortunate.