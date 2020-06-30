Yesterday I was looking through some old columns when I came across one entitled, “Another Year with Hazel.”
It kind of gave me a chill, because it was the end of December 2015, and I was reflecting on how lucky I was to have had my 95-year-old mother for yet another year, and how, knowing her, I’d have her for more to come because she was planning on making it to at least 100.
But God had other plans. 2016 was the year Hazel passed away. Even though she was on the cusp of her 96th birthday, it was too soon. I loved her so much, I just couldn’t believe that I would never see her, never hear her voice again. As anyone who has lost an aged loved one knows, it doesn’t matter how old they are, how long a life they’ve been granted. You’ve never had quite enough time with them.
One of the most frequent comments I get from my readers is how much they enjoyed my columns about my mother, and how much they miss them. So I thought, why not “re-tweet” this one? I could wait another two months and run it on what would have been my mom’s 100th birthday, Aug. 28. But I have another special column planned for that occasion. So, let’s all take a trip back in time, for one more visit with Hazel.
###
As I write this, we’re four days away from 2016.
As usual, it’s hard to believe that another year has gone by. I’ve just about gotten used to 2015, and it’s on its way out. Everyone I know is asking, where did the time go? I don’t have a clue, but one thing’s for sure—it’s not coming back.
This year, I’m not making any resolutions. Instead, I decided to review the things I’m grateful for. And the first that comes to mind is my mother.
I feel blessed to have been granted another year with Hazel. To still have my mother with me at my age is something to treasure. Not a day goes by that I don’t think to myself, how many more years will she be here?
Actually, that’s a highly optimistic attitude, when you think that Hazel is 95. I probably should be thinking in terms of months, or days. After all, many people I know have experienced the sudden departure of an aged parent, whom they just visited that very day, and who passed away during the night.
But somehow, I still think in terms of years, because that’s what Hazel does.
Because age has ceased to have any meaning in her essentially happy world of dementia, life continues to stretch out before her like an open road. She’s any age she wants to be, at any given moment.
She’s currently 42. On the one hand, it’s wonderful to think that she has so many good years ahead of her. On the other, it can pose a problem in real time.
When I visited her recently, she didn’t know who I was.
“I’m your daughter,” I said. “Mary Beth.”
“You’re Mary Beth?” She stared at me in disbelief. “But you can’t be Mary Beth.”
“Why not?”
“Why, you’re so old!”
I considered her point of view. Of course, it made sense. What would a 42-year-old woman be doing with a 64-year-old daughter?
I was reminded of something that happened when I was 23 and visited my grandfather, her father, in the nursing home. He was 92, very tiny and frail like Hazel, and bedridden. I was going back to graduate school and leaned over the railing of his bed to kiss him goodbye.
“Who are you?” he asked. “Are you Hazel?”
“No, Papa. I’m Mary Beth.”
“Oh, of course,” he laughed, embarrassed. “You’re not Hazel.” And then, “Hazel is just a little girl.”
Tears came to my eyes. “How old is Hazel?” I asked.
“Eight years old,” he replied. “She’s the cutest little girl. I have to get home to see her. But I don’t have any money. Do you have a dime?”
“Why do you need a dime?”
“For the street car.”
My father was with me, and he reached into his pocket.
“Here you go, Louie,” he said, handing my grandfather a dime.
Papa Louie held the coin tightly and lay back, smiling contentedly.
It was the last time I would see him. He died a few weeks later.
And now, here was Hazel, looking so much like him, lying in bed, wondering who I was and what had happened to the real Mary Beth, who was just a little girl.
This brings up an interesting question. If Hazel is with me in body but not mind, do I really still have my mother?
The other day I was talking to a 70-year-old woman whose mother had also had dementia, and had passed away several years ago.
“Do you miss her a lot?” I asked.
“Oh, heavens, yes,” she replied. “You know, the thing I miss the most is just picking up the phone and talking to her. We had the greatest talks, for hours. And how we laughed! And not being able to do that is still very hard.”
I knew what she meant. Because I can’t do that anymore either.
Oh, my mother is still alive. And I could call her at the medical care facility, and they’d bring her the phone and I’d hear her voice.
But we couldn’t talk like we used to.
We also used to have wonderful phone conversations. When I lived in Los Angeles, I’d call her in Rochester, New York, where she’d lived all her life before we moved her to Hart, and we’d talk and talk, and laugh and laugh. Hazel always had the ability to see humor in just about everything.
But now, calling her is a futile endeavor because not only does she not know who I am—she often has difficulty holding on to a train of thought. So, in a sense, my mother—the mother I once knew—is gone.
But not entirely. With dementia, there are always surprises. When you least expect it, the old Hazel can pop back to life, at least for a few moments.
A few nights ago, I was sitting with her in her room. She was in bed, looking like a little old angel with a halo of silver curls. She smiled up at me beatifically and said, “Honey, you don’t know how wonderful it is to have you here. I can’t believe it. It’s like a dream.”
For that instant, anyway, she knew who I was. I felt as happy as she did; it was like a dream for me too.
We had a wonderful time. We sang together—her favorite song, “You Are My Sunshine”—and actually harmonized, as we used to love to do. In her younger years, Hazel had a gorgeous voice; she got the leads in community musicals and sang all the solos at our temple services. Today, her voice is thin and shaky, but she still managed to keep the tune.
“Hazel, you remembered all the words!” I congratulated her.
“Yes!” She nodded happily.
“You used to sing with your sisters, Helen and Bluma. Do you remember?”
“Let me see…no…What did we sing?”
“Everything.” I named some 1940’s hits. “‘Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,’ and ‘The Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy from Company C’…You were like the Andrews Sisters. Remember them?”
“No…Who were they?”
“They were three famous singing sisters. You know, Bluma’s birthday is next month. Do you know how old she’s going to be?”
“Hmm…36?”
“No. Bluma’s going to be 92.”
“Oh, my!” Hazel was shocked. “How can that be?”
“Well, you’re 95. And you were always three years older than Bluma. Just think, Hazel—you’re only five years from 100.”
“100!” She looked at me very seriously. “And you say I’ll definitely be 100?”
“Absolutely,” I took her hand. “And believe me, there’ll be a party like this town has never seen.”
“Really?” Her face lit up. “What will we do?”
“Well, there’ll be a big parade, and a golden coach with four white horses in golden plumes, and you’ll be sitting in the coach, waving to the crowd.”
Hazel laughed delightedly. “You know,” she mused, “That sounds like me!”
Long live the queen.