The other day I was at Home Goods in Muskegon when I saw something that instantly brought back the memory of a rather remarkable woman I interviewed some years ago, Katee Heath. The item in question was an apron.
Katee had a passion for aprons. She’d been collecting them for decades and said that she loved them because they reminded her of her mother, who always wore them.
Well, yeah. A lot of us had moms who wore aprons. But we don’t devote our lives to accumulating a huge collection of them and going around giving lectures on the history of this housewifely garment. A beautiful 77-year-old, always perfectly attired and coiffed, Katee traveled the length and breadth of Western Michigan giving apron talks. These events weren’t just informational, however. They were fundraisers for the Toni and Trish Hospice House in Midland, a care facility for the terminally ill that she helped to found in honor of her sister, Pat “Trish” McKelvey, who died of pancreatic cancer.
Katee probably had around 200 aprons, ranging from the oldest – delicate cambric and lace affairs from the 1890s that had belonged to her husband’s grandmother – to the present. There were aprons from the 1920s, 30s, 40s and 50s. There were hand-embroidered aprons. There was a western style apron made from denim shorts and bandanas. There was a Golliwog oilcloth apron from England and a shamrock apron from Ireland. There were tiny children’s aprons, hand-painted satin aprons…I think, in fact, there was every apron known to man, or woman.
Seeing the apron at Home Goods, I wondered why this once essential piece of attire for the housewife went out of fashion around 50 years ago and has now returned to glory once more. The question intrigued me because even though I’m a cook, cookbook author and former caterer, the last time I wore an apron was when I was in my teens and helped my mom in the kitchen. In all these years, it simply has never occurred to me to include an apron among my culinary essentials. I just wear old clothes when I cook. They clean up fine in the wash.
Thanks to Katee, I learned everything I didn’t know I wanted to know about aprons. Like, how many types of aprons there are: the bib apron, aka the full apron, which covers you from neck to knees; the waist apron, aka the half-apron, which ties at the waist and extends to the mid-thigh; the pinafore apron, a popular children’s garment in past ages; the tabard apron, which is tied at the waist and covers both the front and back of the body. The tabard dates from the Middle Ages and you’ll see it today on bakers, nurses and retail workers; and the bungalow apron, popular with housewives in the early 1900s as a separate item of clothing, like a housecoat or nightgown, that could be worn around the house.
Aprons have been around for thousands of years and employed in virtually all cultures for various reasons, from practical to religious and ceremonial. In the U.S., they really hit their heyday in the 1940s and 50s. According to an article on the Aussie Chef Clothing Company website, “While the apron had long been a housewife’s essential accessory, in the 1940s it became the icon of the American domestic goddess. After World War II, the simple family life shaped this period in history. As a result, the apron became the symbol of cozy family ideals.”
That was my mother’s era. She was married in 1946 and always wore an apron. The popular media supported and encouraged this image, in all the newspapers, magazines, movies and TV shows and commercials of the time. The pretty, perky wife and mom, beaming with pride as she saw her kids off to school and her husband off to work, and then happily returning to sink and stove, would never have been caught dead without her apron. During WWII, it became her uniform on the home front. But while the men got to retire their uniforms after the war, the women wore theirs until the social upheavals of the 70s, when feminism erupted and the function of women in society was hotly re-examined.
But the apron was not dead, only sleeping. In the 2000s, as cooking shows began to pepper the networks, and cooking magazines popped up everywhere, so did aprons. All the celebrity chefs wore them, and they became both a utilitarian and fashion symbol. Today, aprons are hot again—and I still don’t own one. Maybe I’ll break down and buy one someday, depending on how cute it is.
Anyway, aprons as a cultural phenomenon? Who knew? Katee Heath, that’s who. A short time after our interview, I accompanied her to one of her talks at the Muskegon Woman’s Club, where I was pressed into service helping her string two lines of clothesline across the room in front of the stage, securing each end to the iron railings of the staircases that led up to the stage. You can’t imagine what a job that was.
“Are we going to hang aprons on all of this clothesline?” I asked.
“Oh, this is just the beginning!” she airily replied. “We’ll also hang them across the room, from the stage to the back. And maybe up along the balcony,” she looked upwards some 40 feet, to a huge, gilded balcony that peered over us from the second-floor tearoom.
I had a sinking feeling as I looked at the piles of aprons Katee was taking out of their traveling tubs.
Katee fitted me with a cherry red and yellow apron that had pockets all along the front. Then she handed me a fetching little clothespin bag in the shape of a miniature pair of jeans.
“How do I do this?” I asked.
“You put the clothespins in your pockets,” she explained. “And then, just pin the aprons on the line like your mother used to.”
Well, uh...I do remember my mother hanging clothes on the line. I would have been maybe 10. But by the 1960s, we already had a dryer. So, the last time I did clothesline duty – if indeed I ever did – it would have been some 60 years ago.
For the next two hours, I pinned aprons up back and forth across the auditorium. I fumbled with the clothespins as aprons fell down and I had to hang them up all over again. Enviously I looked over at Katee, who was busily hanging up aprons at what seemed to be the speed of light.
After Katee’s lecture, we had to take down the wash. And sort and fold it and repack it into the big tubs. That took, oh, around another hour.
“If I hadn’t come along, would you have done this all by yourself?” I asked Katee.
“Oh, yes, I’ve had to do it many times,” she nodded. “So, it was just great having you along. We’ll have to do this more often!”
Yeah, no way. I suddenly appreciated what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers went through, hanging up the wash for big families. They had to have arms of steel.
Hail the mighty apron!