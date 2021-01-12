That’s a great question! As part of the survey we asked you, our readers, to fill out in October of last year, one of the items that was most selected was an advice column. We welcome your questions on any topic under the sun that you could use some help with. Our goal is to provide facts, personal experiences, anecdotes and observations that could answer your particular query. Our knowledge base is vast and varied, and whichever member of our staff can best answer you - they will do just that! If you are concerned about anonymity — you have the option of having only your first name and place where you live published — or you can go by a nickname (i.e. Frazzled in Ferry, Stumped in Shelby, Helpless in Hart, etc.). There is a form you can fill out online to submit your question — it is linked on our website and Facebook page. You can also email editor@oceanaheraldjournal or clerk@oceanaheraldjournal with your question. Feel free to call in your question at 231-873-5602 or stop by the OHJ office to tell us in person. You can also send it via mail to us at 123 S. State St., Hart, MI 49420. Whether you are musing about something from home improvement to parenting to sports to travel to art or any other topic, we will answer you to the best of our ability. We look forward to reading your questions!
Ask the OHJ - What is Ask the OHJ?
-
- Updated
Trending Food Videos
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Ludington
Currently Open
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.