“Have you ever thought about combining the White Lake Beacon and the Oceana’s Herald-Journal into one newspaper?”
- Wondering in the White Lake area
Thank you so much for your question! I have wondered this same thing on more than one occasion, and have brought it up in several meetings. Currently, there are no plans to combine the two newspapers, and they will continue to serve our readers in both areas. We are sister papers, along with the Ludington Daily News, and so we do share content with each other. I know that subscribers of both the OHJ and WLB have seen some of the same stories in both papers, but we are working hard to keep each focused on local content in their coverage area. If and when we ever decide to combine the two papers, our readers will be the first to know, but for now, please be assured that we are doing our best to bring you local news that matters each and every week.