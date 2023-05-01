If you watch TV, you watch commercials. Lots of commercials. Way back when I was a kid, there were three one-minute commercials in a half-hour of programming. Unbelievable, right? One of the most popular shows of the 1950s and 60s was Alfred Hitchcock Presents. It always began with Hitchcock doing a lugubriously humorous monologue, in which he never failed to poke fun at “our sponsor,” and the one minute of product hawking you had to endure before the program proceeded.
Now, I watch that show in reruns on MeTV and I often find myself yelling at Hitchcock. “Oh yeah? You think one minute of ads is obnoxious? You should see how bad it is today. Try 16 minutes of ads in a 30-minute program. You’d blow your brains out!”
If you’re like me, you engage in one or more of the following futile activities when the commercials intrude:
1. You start to scream and curse.
2. You vow to write that letter to the FCC and start a national grassroots campaign against TV ad assaults.
3. You go channel surfing until you find one that isn’t on a commercial break, which is about as easy as finding a four-leaf clover in a landfill.
4. You hit “mute” on the remote and go get something to eat.
But it’s not just the ratio of ads to programming that has changed. It’s the nature of the ads themselves. They’ve become so incredibly rude and tasteless that I often find myself gasping in shock. Take the one for incontinence panties. It shows an older, considerably ample older woman with her dress up to her chin, donning a pair of whatever they’re called, I forget the name. Actually, the ad is so vulgar, I think I’ve put the name out of my mind. Then, smiling proudly, the gal goes out on a date, secure in the knowledge that she doesn’t have to worry about “accidents” with her trusty super-absorbent panties.
Not to be outdone is another incontinence product. This one shows a young, fit woman admiring her padded panties that are “pee proof” and “period proof.” I’m surprised they don’t show the actual used pad for total proof. But I’m sure that’s not too far up the road.
Then there’s the Pepto Bismol commercial. It shows a woman with a dangerously gurgling stomach on a plane. A group of singing flight attendants comes to the rescue. “Do you have nausea, heartburn, indigestion…diarrhea?” they sing, patting their behinds when they hit “diarrhea.” Along similar lines is the ad for LUME, a new kind of body odor cream that, according to its founder, turns the “stinkiest parts of your body” into flower gardens. The woman in the commercial sticks her behind in the air to prove her point. FYI, this ad currently holds the title of “Most Disgusting TV Commercial” in online circles.
How tastefull! OMG. If such crudity had ever appeared on TV when I was young, all America would have been wandering around in shock. Or else up in arms, protesting in front of Congress.
Yesterday, I saw a new piece of evidence that the once noble profession of advertising has reached a new low, literally. I don’t remember the product, but it shows a scary, witch-like woman talking about her “down there,” which sometimes gets as “steamy as…” Hell? She’s going down, down, down in flames until she uses whatever it is, at which point her misery is relieved and she’s back on earth again.
I’ve gotten used to the bowl cleaners, where you’re actually staring right into a flushing toilet; and the ED ads, which feature suggestive produce like carrots, zucchinis, and bananas to simulate the you-know-what; and the snot-nosed kids whose germs permeate the ethos until some disinfectant, probably Lysol, eradicates them. But when formerly unmentionable body parts become not only mentionable but graphically so, well, I guess I’m old-fashioned to be shocked. After all, nothing is out of bounds today, when shock value is all the media seems to care about.
Then there are the commercials that backfire. There was one some years ago that was such a dud we haven’t seen it since. It was something about making “the healthy choice,” and it showed a great big triple cheeseburger loaded with bacon and sauce, followed by some health bar or other.
My taste buds immediately went into overdrive as soon as I saw that cheeseburger. In fact, I’m thoroughly ashamed to admit that the very next day I stopped at Burger King – something I almost never do as the nearest one’s 25 miles up the pike in Ludington – and got myself a Whopper with cheese, instead of going to the store and making my healthy choice, whose name I still can’t remember. Didn’t the creators of this massively dim-witted promo see that coming? All the fast food joints must have been dancing in the aisles when it hit. Yay – free advertising!
In a similar vein was the one for some yogurt – again, I don’t even remember the brand – where this gal is rooting around in the fridge for a snack and is getting seduced by a scrumptious-looking cheesecake, when her pal comes to the rescue with a cheesecake-flavor yogurt alternative that’s just 100 calories.
Like, yeah, right – a skimpy little six-ounce container of yogurt is going to satisfy anyone when they could have a big, luscious piece of creamy cheesecake, buttery graham-cracker crust and strawberry topping. In fact, I think I made my own cheesecake after seeing this ad. Warning–backfire!
And warning–super-backfire: those endless Liberty Mutual commercials. Not only do they come on every three minutes, it seems–and you can’t get away from them by changing the channel because they’ll be right there on that channel too–they think they’re funny but they’re just plain lame. I find them so irritating, and so insulting to my intelligence, that I’ve vowed never to buy Liberty Mutual Insurance. Never, never, never.
Meanwhile, I’m tuning to the two channels that I can watch without having to prepare for an ad assault–TCM and PBS. The oases of the airwaves, where good taste still prevails.
I’m coming, Mr. Rogers..