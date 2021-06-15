This is a story about a horse named Nell, told to me mainly by my dad, Eli Aebig. Adding to the funny stories were my Uncle George Aebig, and a good neighbor, Harry Schweitzer.
John Akins had a horse barn in Shelby, where the Fox Garage sits today. He wanted to make a horse trade with my Granddad George Aebig. They made the trade and infamous Nell came to the Aebig farm in 1904, as a four year old. Soon after Mr. Akins decided he wanted to trade back, but my granddad held his ground, as he knew Nell was a good trade for him.
Nell was a small horse weighing in at 1,100 pounds, but when worked with a larger horse she worked hard and never balked. My granddad had a narrow wheeled wagon that worked great on hard even ground; pulling it in sandier ground was another matter. Pulling in the sandy soil is what he perceived began the episode of Nell and her balking ways.
It all began one spring, when Nell decided she was not even going to pull an empty wagon. By that fall she had not improved much, so a neighbor, Wils Near; who was legendary in horse and ox training, said he would take her and try to retrain her. He worked her over successfully for a season and then for an entire year she worked just fine with no hesitation. She was so smart that when they told her to go in the barn to unload hay, she just did it without a driver.
However, after a year passed by, she started in again with the balking. Granddad had a few bushel of walnuts loaded on the wagon. She wouldn’t move, so he got out the fly sprayer and gave a few squirts to get her moving. They found out she hated that, and she took off running, spilling the walnuts every which way.
My dad and granddad hooked her up to the buggy one day and drove her over to Ferry to retrieve a cow. They tied the cow to the back of the buggy and when Nell saw this she once again balked, tipping the buggy into the ditch causing it to break. They came home very mad; one leading the cow and the other was leading the horse dragging the broken wagon.
Another time they were pulling up a hill with a steam engine, pulling the thresh machine. The thresh machine owner had his team pulling, but it wasn’t enough. They hooked up Nell and a horse named Maud on ahead. Nell took one look at the strange horse and the steam engine and balked. My dad said she would only walk in the ditch as the other team and Maud got up the hill. Dad said she was so smart, she got so she would balk if she even saw a hill or a hard pull coming up. However, she was such a good horse, they put up with all of her faults.
Often times Nell would suffer from bellyaches and needed to have medicine for it. One night in 1924 she suffered from this malady and died in the night at the ripe old age of 24 years old, which is old for a horse.
Dad showed me where they buried her by the edge of the woods on the Aebig farm, east of Shelby. They skinned her and had her hide tanned and made into a blanket; which has been passed down through the generations, to my brother, Marvin Aebig.
This all happened before I came along; so it is a horse story told to me.