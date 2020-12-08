The other day I interviewed Erin Peyer, the director of Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center, for the White Lake Beacon, about a smashing idea she had that turned into a remedy for the COVID blues, as well as a unique holiday gift — your own personal painting kit.
Basically it’s your chance to try your hand at creating art. The kits are for anyone and everyone — novices on up. You get your choice — landscape, pet portraits or both — and here’s how it works. You order your kit from the website and pick it up at the center within two or nine days, depending on when you place the order. “Orders placed before 11:59 p.m. on a Tuesday will be available for pick up by that Friday at 1 p.m.,” says Peyer. “Orders placed on a Wednesday or later will be available the following Friday. You will receive an e-mail when your order is ready for pick up. We encourage people to place their orders Sunday through Tuesday so they can get their kit by Friday.”
What’s in the kit? Well, a set of eight to 10 colors of paints; two paint brushes; your choice of either a 12”-by-12-inch or 16-by-20-inch canvas; a paint mixing guide; and painting suggestions and tips. But you’re not going it alone, staring at a blank canvas and wondering how the heck you’re going to get started. The kit you’ve selected comes with a printed reference image of the subject, and here’s the good part: the image is already traced for you on the canvas. As for the pet portraits, you supply the picture of your pet and they print it out and trace it on the canvas. Then you’ll receive a selection of appropriate paints different, of course, from those used in the landscapes.
As Erin explained the process, I was getting a whiff of déjà vu. It sounded a lot like the old Paint-By-Number kits that were the hit of the days in my youth. To an eight-year-old they were so exciting. You’d follow the numbers and voila — a landscape would emerge that, when viewed from a distance, actually had depth, light, shading. In an instant, you were an artist! Confusing the ability to follow directions with talent, my grandmother proudly peppered her walls with my “paintings.”
“I’d say it’s as close to Paint-By-Number as you can get,” Erin said. “But actually, it’s a lot more creative. You can do whatever you like with colors, and because you’ve already got the image on the canvas to work with, it almost always comes out looking really good.”
Wow. You mean I could actually create a real painting? I’ve always loved art, but I can’t draw a tin can. I’m just not visual. My talents lie in the aural arts — music and writing. As I’ve mentioned in past columns, I was trained as a concert pianist, and it’s no coincidence that I was sort of a writing prodigy, having my first article published at the age of 15. A few years ago, I came upon that article and was amazed to discover that it sounded like I’d written it that morning. I don’t use the word “sounded” casually. To me, writing is like music, and a wrong word, a wrong punctuation, jars me like a wrong note.
On the other hand, when it comes to the visual arts, forget it. Recently, a friend of mine who’s an interior decorator as well as a really talented potter was discussing his plans for redecorating his house. He was particularly obsessed with his carpet, and the rug he’d inherited from his mother.
“The carpet is so dull,” he complained. “And that rug just doesn’t belong there. The colors are very pale. I need a new rug with really strong colors that will pick up the yellows and reds in the sofa. Don’t you agree?”
I definitely wasn’t the person to ask, because even though I’ve been in his house a million times, I never noticed the carpet or the rug. He was shocked. You’re kidding, right?
“Nope,” I replied. “I just often don’t notice things around me.”
The artist eye fascinates me. My late husband was an artist — he was from Ireland and studied at the Dublin School of the Arts. He could recreate the house he lived in when he was five, with amazing detail. I can remember many things about my childhood home, but I couldn’t tell you what was on the walls, or where this or that lamp was. On the other hand, I can sing the score of a film I saw 30 years ago. It’s so interesting, where our particular talents lie.
But there’s hope. Erin, for instance, has, to date, done three pet portraits and is on her second landscape, and she was completely new to the medium.
“I’m a musician, and I started at the arts center with very little visual experience,” she told me. “My first effort in painting was my dad’s dog. We’ve been doing pet portrait classes for a long time; they were originally designed as a fundraiser with the Humane Society. The portrait of my dad’s dog turned out so well it’s hanging proudly in his living room! Now everyone else in the family wants one! So far I’ve done three pet paintings, and one of our landscapes and I’m more confident each time.”
So I could do a kit painting that I’d actually be proud of?
“These paintings can be very successful when you’ve got that trace image guiding you,” Erin promised. “I’ve done 10 to 15 of the pet painting classes, and only once do I remember thinking, ‘Where were you going with that?’ Generally the paintings look great.”
An important note: As a dedicated community advocate, Erin has, like all of us, been extremely concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on local businesses. “I’m always looking for ways to promote our restaurants and stores,” she notes. “So I came up with the idea of promoting these as ‘Shop Local’ painting kits. We suggest having a fun night of painting while enjoying food and drinks from your favorite local restaurants and pubs. The kits make a great family activity, and they’re also a perfect holiday gift. And you can do Zoom painting. Your kids can paint along with grandma and grandpa on Zoom, and I can see having a fun night, setting up with my friends on Zoom. It’s a nice opportunity to connect with the people in your life in a unique way.”
I’ll be ordering a kit for my brother, who’s gotten back into sketching in his retirement. It’ll be an interesting, and hopefully welcome, departure from the usual holiday gift card. As for me, I just might give it a try. Maybe a portrait of one of my cats?
Or all five, so nobody gets jealous?
Kits range in price from $10 to $35. Visit the website at https://www.artswhitelake.org/art-kits for more info and to order a kit.