Labor Day honors the working men and women who power the largest economy in the world.
These days, entrepreneurs, business owners, gurus, stock wizards, investors and the like often get more glory as well as more cash than the working person.
Taking risks and accepting responsibility rightfully has rewards.
If ever there was a need to praise those less-celebrated but absolutely essential people who do the work as employees, now is the time.
Seemingly every business is experiencing trouble finding people to fill jobs.
Thoughts abound why that is:
• The pandemic pushed many older workers into retirement and they decided against reentering the job market after it ended.
• Some think government benefits for those out of work are too generous.
• Some think work ethic is decreasing.
• Some left jobs during the “quiet-quit” frenzy to try making money via the internet as bloggers, social media influencers, and other “new” types of from-home, internet work.
• Skills required don’t match skills in place.
Your guess is as good — or better — than mine.
I wonder, though, if workers felt more listened to, more valued, saw a bigger share of the good times and not just hits when times are hard, if more current openings would be filled?
Many employers take a team approach, value their workers, treat them well and reward them when times are good and even when they are lean.
However, too many others don’t feel they are valued or find their jobs or workplace more stressful than healthy because demands sometimes are unrealistic.
Allowing employees flexibility can help. There are limits to that, for sure. At a certain point, over-flexing can lead to breaking.
Working with a staff, rather than lording over it, and not asking people to do things or make sacrifices the person asking is not willing to do, also might help.
There’s a Canadian folk song about an American business taking over a small Canadian carving shop. The new owners install efficiency measures. The American manager keeps to an office, alone “like in an ivory tower wearing a white shirt and tie;” his predecessor who owned and managed the shop until he sold it, had worked alongside his crew tieless, appreciating the fine and differing work each did.
The song observes the American model might make more money for the owners, but removes the heart from the work which now “comes out all the same.”
The old owner valued his employees as fellow workers. The new manager just timed their work “with stopwatch in hand.”
Which model makes for better working conditions?
Different workers will be made happy or unhappy for different reasons. Those who feel valued, who see owners and managers take interest in what they do might make happier, more productive employees. In turn, that makes for a better company, a better product or experience for the customer.
Politicians of all stripes will give lip service to the workers of America this weekend. Democrats have taken the working class for granted for far too long. Republicans recently found workers can be wooed to their party, especially by attacking foreign investments that move jobs out of the USA.
This nation needs to continue making things. We need to manufacture essential products from automobiles to computer chips. We need to produce food grown from crops on our farms. Our national security depends on that. So do our jobs, our way of life.
Each of us, though, helps ship jobs overseas by our purchases. It’s difficult to find “Made in America” stamps on products. When you do, they often cost more, both because of the higher cost of labor here and because of environmental rules that protect all of us.
I don’t want the U.S. to become China in any way. I like the USA, I like good wages and a I like a good environment — both in nature and at work.
I like Michigan and our industrial heritage. It raised our standard of living for decades.
It takes owners, investors, managers, a supply chain and people doing the job to make it all work.
Artificial intelligence and robots will continue replacing certain types of work.
It’s inevitable, especially as jobs remain unfilled. But without people earning wages, is there a workable economy?
So, here’s a high five to all you out there working, trying to do your best, no matter what kind of situation you’re in.
Enjoy Labor Day — if you have it off.
Thank you, for being productive, being innovative, and being willing to get your hands dirty either figuratively or literally to do your job.
Our nation and lifestyles depend on all of us being productive.
We need American efficiency and ingenuity tempered by old school caring.
We need to celebrate work, those who do it, and the good bosses, owners, investors and managers who care for their employees as much as their bottom line.
Happy Labor Day!