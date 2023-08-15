Aurora Borealis social media feeds suggested an excellent chance to see northern lights in Michigan on July 31.
A solar flare prompted the conjecture.
The National Weather Service Space Weather forecast — yes, that’s a real thing available on the bottom of the NWS home page online — stated “X1.5 Flare (R3) departed Region 3386 Aug 7 2023.” There’s more technical talk. A “what does it mean” section explained a moderate solar storm was expected to hit Earth Aug. 8 with a chance for northern lights and disturbances.
The site includes a handy map showing potential intensity and a projection of the southern edge of where the northern lights might be visible. Monday’s map delineated a line far south of Ludington.
I wrote this before deep darkness settled in so I could head out to see if the prediction proved true. Such predictions come with a disclaimer that actual times and viewing region might vary.
I trust these source predictions of potential to see northern lights more than ones carried on national news platforms. The NWS Space Weather predictions are regularly updated and a map feature shows in real time if the auroras flare, fizzle out, or never form. Since national news takes longer to produce, publishing or broadcasting such predictions are more likely to be off since situations change quickly.
Friday, a Space Weather forecast stated northern lights might be visible throughout much of the Lower Peninsula. The social media sites dedicated to aurora watching in Michigan noted the best viewing would before the moon rose washing out dark sky.
I headed to Ludington State Park shortly before 11 p.m. Friday and caught a bit of northern lights as the half-moon rose a haze-tinted red in the southeast over the dunes. Wildfire smoke, wispy cirrus clouds, moist air from Lake Michigan and the moon proved almost too much to see the lights. I could detect their pale arc and caught a few pillars rising into the sky before the moon rose high enough to wash out the fog-like display. Friday’s display was visible at least as far south as Little Point Sable, based on photos I saw in the morning.
Some wonder why I bother looking.
The simple answer is something about seeing the northern lights, whether here in Ludington, or north at our Lake Superior cottage where they often are brighter and more intense, speaks to me.
Looking at the northern lights, I think I begin to understand the gods of the ancient ones. How else to explain dancing lights in the night sky better than a god having a celebration, a contest, a fight or some other mythical explanation?
While I might be alone at my vantage point — something increasingly rare in these days of instantaneous communication — I also know others throughout northern Michigan and beyond are staring at the same sky.
A display I saw over Traverse Bay a couple years back had a unique flare streaking across the night sky. The next day I saw photo after photo from around northern Michigan with that same flare. It became a shared experience for people hundreds of miles apart.
Even when the northern lights don’t show, peering into the night sky speaks to my soul. It’s calming and exciting at the same time. You realize how many satellites are circling Earth. You realize how many planes are crossing the continent. You thrill at a meteor blazing by. Sometimes in Ludington, you see the lights of Wisconsin. On a moonless night, the Milky Way streams by, thick with stars.
So, Monday night I again journeyed out to look.
It’s getting more difficult to find dark sky around Ludington. More and more lights show in the sky. This time of year, traffic on M-116 makes it difficult to take long time exposures on a camera without car lights streaking by washing out dunes in a distracting way.
Still, there’s magic in the sky, a magic the ancient ones likely pondered, maybe feared.
Now, it mostly delights.
Next morning update:
Well, no northern lights were seen by me or others in the northern Lower Peninsula overnight. The real-time maps showed the aurora to be weaker than projected and keeping north of Lake Superior.
That magic will have to wait for another night.
Still, I enjoyed a bit of dune time looking out over Lake Michigan on a beautiful night.
What’s not to like?
Steve Begnoche, sbegnoche@yahoo.com, writes a weekly column for the Ludington Daily News, a process that can be interrupted by chasing storms — whether the thunder and lightning kind or solar ones that set off the northern lights — sunsets, sunrises and other outdoor wonders.