“Grampas are supposed to be fun.”
Youngest granddaughter, Meara, made that observation while enjoying the Labor Day weekend at our cottage on Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay.
I had to laugh … and agree with her.
She didn’t like that stitches in my hand from recent carpal tunnel surgery would limit my usual activities a bit. There’d be no swinging her by the arms in the lake, for instance.
I was explaining a few other things we’d have to differently or that I could not do Labor Day weekend, when her generational observation burst out.
“Fun” wasn’t a word I used to describe my grandfathers back in the day.
I certainly enjoyed time with them when a youngster.
For many of the childhood years, my grandfather Begnoche lived on a rolling parcel of partially wooded land off Orchard Lake Road in suburban Detroit. There was room for us to play outdoors and in the woods across a creek in a backyard that is like our current Hamlin Township backyard. I sometimes wonder if those visits to my grandparents’ suburban home with its seemingly massive, seemingly wild yard, are part of the reason I enjoy our Hamlin place.
Grandpa Begnoche was a short, French-Canadian heritage guy, who had an upholstery shop in west-side Detroit. He loved raising flowers and filming them with his 8 mm movie camera. He also liked filming his trips — mostly as he drove, mostly through the windshield. He liked showing us those movies.
If he came to our house for Sunday dinner, he’d bring a six-pack of 6-ounce Coca-Colas and we kids could each have one. That was a big treat for us.
Fun? In its own way it was. We anticipated the treat and the visits.
Grandma Begnoche was a bit sterner, of German heritage. I wasn’t afraid of her, but we knew to not misbehave, to be careful around her house, take off our shoes and the like. She died when I was pretty young and sadly my memories don’t tell a well-rounded story of her. Though I do remember she liked a good Sunday summer picnic at her house with the assembled aunts, uncles and cousins.
Grandpa Begnoche, lived a lot longer. I was nearly done with college before he died. Our relationship matured as I did. One of the last bits of advice he gave me was to keep that girl I was bringing to family gatherings. He liked Brenda and thought she would be good for me. He was right.
But was he fun?
Well, he had a mechanical pinball machine in his house and we loved playing with that.
Times were different then. Grandpa Begnoche and my mother’s father, Grandpa Tisdall, spent most of the visits with our parents and our aunts and uncles while the cousins played.
Grandpa Tisdall, a full-blooded Irishman who emigrated with Grandma Tisdall to the U.S. after marriage, also died when I was too young to create a full impression of him. He and Grandma lived in an upstairs flat in west-side Detroit, which meant during visits there, we had to curb our youthful energy in the flat or upset our parents when the downstairs neighbors banged on the ceiling — a signal we were too noisy.
Grandma Tisdall got to experience real noise when she moved in with us following Grandpa’s death. She lived with us, alternating at times with my Aunt Patty’s family for many years.
Grandpa Tisdall also believed guys should have a good handshake. At the end of visits, he wanted each of us to shake his hand. To encourage that, he’d often slip a coin in his hand before the shake and leave it in your hand when done.
We appreciated that. It was a fun thing for us.
Meara wanted me to be fun this past weekend in a different way, as a grown-up playmate willing to do all the activities on her ways-to-have-fun list.
I tried as many as I could. We had fun, including beach campfires with ‘smores, a rising moon and, one night, a nice display of northern lights — a first for her and older sister Bridget.
But pre-dawn photography coupled with late-night campfires and the recuperation restrictions meant I napped on the beach at times as they played.
Before she left Monday, for her amusement I pretended to be Grumpy Grampa.
She declared I wasn’t Grumpy Grampa; I was Sleepy Grampa because I slept so much on the beach.
It seems trying to be fun, can tire out a grampa.