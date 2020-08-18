Some years ago, I was spending the afternoon in Holland when I met an elderly lady who sort of blew my socks off.
I’d been walking around for a few hours and my feet hurt. So I sat down on a bench next to this woman.
“I tell you,” I sighed, kicking off my Crocks and wiggling my toes. “I just can’t walk like I used to.”
“How old are you, honey?” she asked.
“66,” I replied.
“Ha!” she laughed. “Wait ‘til you’re 87!”
“Is that how old you are?” I was surprised. She didn’t look it.
“Yes, and I’ll be 88 next month.”
She was the chatty sort, and soon I was learning all about her life.
Her name was Margaret Sidney. She’d grown up one of 12 kids. I forget what her dad did, but they all lived in a small house with one bathroom, and toted in water from the well for the weekly bath.
“How did you possibly survive with 12 children and one bathroom?” I asked.
“You just did,” she shrugged. “You know, growing up, I don’t remember ever having a dry towel! But that was the way it was.”
They also had only one car, and it sure as heck wasn’t an SUV.
“It was just a regular car,” Margaret recalled.
“How did you all fit into it?” I was growing more and more amazed.
“Oh, we just piled in,” she nonchalantly replied. “We’d all be sitting on top of each other. We didn’t mind.”
This was sounding like a great entry for Ripley’s Believe It or Not. But wait. The really unbelievable part is coming.
“Do you have children?” I asked.
“Oh, my yes,” she laughed. “I have 11 children, and 72 grandchildren, and, let me see now, I think 124 great-grandchildren, and I forget exactly how many great- greats. 50, maybe?”
Holy guacamole! In some places, that’s the population of the whole town!
“How do you remember them all?” I asked.
“Well, it’s getting a little harder now that I’m older,” she admitted. “But I’ve got them all written down. Their birthdays too. I always send a card.”
I tried to do the math. That would be 257 birthday cards and 257 Christmas cards per year.
Now, just how much moolah does that come to?
Well, if you also add, say, 100 extra cards for weddings, anniversaries, graduations, new babies and whatnot, you’ve got around 614 cards.
The average price of a greeting card is around $4. If Margaret is buying standard greeting cards, that comes to $2,456—with tax, $2,625.76.
Now add postage. At 55 cents per card, that’s $4,069.91.
So, just in the card department, Margaret’s annual expenditure would be $4,068.75.
I doubt that anyone would be expecting her to send gifts to 257 people, but let’s just say she gave everybody something for their birthdays and Christmas. At a rock bottom price of $15 per gift, that’s $7,710. In other words, just remembering the family at the basic holidays and events could put an annual dent of $11,777.91 in Margaret’s pocketbook.
Oy!
Never having had children, I’m probably the wrong person to be appalled by this expenditure. When it comes to families, you do what you gotta do. But I’m sure glad I’m not the one footing that bill!
Which brings us to the basic cost of raising a family today.
According to statistics, a family with an income below $39,100 will spend $284.570 to raise a child from birth to 18. This figure goes up $50,000 per $30,000 income jump.
That’s just one child. If Margaret’s parents were raising 12 kids today, it would cost them, by the time their offspring reached “official” adulthood, approximately $3.5 million.
Oy and triple oy!
Of course, they’d be eligible for all sorts of government subsidies. They’d probably never have to pay income tax.
The older kids would probably have jobs. But still, on an annual income of under $40,000, how would you even put food on the table for a family of 14? And then there are the Duggars.
You might remember that crazy Arkansas family that dominated reality TV for years with umpteen kids and another always on the way.
They had their own show, which began in 2008 as “17 Kids and Counting,” and continued as “18 Kids and Counting,” “19 Kids and Counting,” and “20 Kids and Counting.” The 20th was, unfortunately, a miscarriage, but that didn’t stop patriarch and matriarch Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar from looking into adopting. Apparently a home without at least one new kid per year just isn’t a home.
You might think that the Duggars’ lives would have been utter chaos. But astonishingly, they seemed to have the perfect family. All the kids—each of whose names began with J—were apparently wonderfully behaved and happily looked out for each other. The parents, who were in their 40s and in great health and shape—were just brimming over with love.
Combining firm Christian values with awesome frugality, the Duggars were models of self-sufficiency. They didn’t own credit cards and refused to incur debt. They built their own house—a 7,000 square foot wonder—from start to finish, with each child pitching in. They shopped at thrift stores. All the kids were home-schooled by mom Michelle.
Unfortunately, scandal hit the Duggars—their oldest son was, it turned out, a child molester and other unsavory facts about the family began surfacing. Their show was canceled, but as they were stalwart born-agains, so was their TV career, which achieved new life as “Counting On,” the story of the kids, their marriages and their own sprawling broods.
While the Duggar offspring obviously have a dedicated following, the fact remains that they could easily be single-handedly responsible for global overpopulation. As soon as they got married, they began popping them out. So, if you calculate what could happen if all 19 Duggars have 19 kids of their own, and those kids have 19 kids, and so on…
It’s like this flyer that they’ve got over at the animal shelter, impressing the public with the need for neutering.
The statistics are staggering: one night of bliss between two un-neutered feline lovers can result, within nine years, in 11 million offspring.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not advocating neutering for humans. Just common sense, i.e., a little restraint goes along way.
So instead of reproducing, why not try couponing? In the immortal words of another reality TV icon, Mama June, the lovably rude ‘n crude mother of child pageant star Honey Boo Boo, “It’s better than sex!”