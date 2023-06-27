(Previously published)
The other night, I was in the mood for a little Chopin. So, I decided to listen to the man who is undoubtedly the most remarkable pianist on the planet: Nobuyuki Tsujii.
I first became acquainted with Nobu, as everyone calls him, around 13 years ago when PBS aired a documentary on the 2009 Van Cliburn Piano Competition.
The competition itself wasn’t the extraordinary thing. There have been tons of docs on music competitions, and they’re always pretty much the same. They zero in on half a dozen competitors from various countries, and follow their journeys from the moment they get off the plane, full of nerves and hope. Some will be eliminated at the first round, some at the second. A lucky three will go on to the finals, and will take home a bronze, silver or gold medal. These backstage peeks into the grueling, fascinating world of music’s top prodigies are, by their very nature, full of drama and excitement, and once you start watching, you’re sure to get hooked. Who’s going to win and who’s going to lose? You just gotta find out.
So, when I saw that PBS was running a program on the 2009 Cliburn, I figured there wouldn’t be anything new. A bunch of fabulous young pianists duking it out for the ultimate take home pay: a trophy, $20,000, a recording contract and three years worth of concert engagements. They’d all sound great, they’d all be worthy of a prize. There’d be ecstasy and tears, triumph and broken hearts. I’d seen it all, countless times.
Nonetheless, I felt compelled to check it out. And am I glad I did. Because the top contender happened to be blind. Nobuyuki Tsujii, a 21-year-old prodigy from Japan, drove audiences and judges alike wild with his mastery of the most difficult piano repertoire, diving into the music with such unrestrained passion and enthusiasm that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. He ended up sharing the gold with the brilliant 19-year-old pianist Haucheng Zhang, beating out a group of horrendously talented peers from around the globe.
Now, I probably appreciated the whole thing more than the average viewer because I grew up with dreams of becoming a concert pianist, and one of the required compositions at the Cliburn competition– the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 – has always been one of my favorite works. I managed to learn the first and second movements, but gave up on the third, which is so tough it would have taken me a good year of constant practice to master it. So it was a lesson in personal limitation to see all these young wizards whip it off with the Fort Worth Symphony as if it were Chopsticks.
But to watch Nobu Tsujii do it too was literally beyond belief. There is no way he can be doing this, I kept saying. No way he could have learned this piece and be performing it without ever having seen the music, and without being able to see the conductor’s cues. I mean, he can’t even see the keyboard. He isn’t human. He’s an alien being. That’s the only explanation.
In fact, Nobu certainly looked like an alien. Short and rotund, he walked bent over, his eyes rolling in his head, which was constantly spinning all around like a radar dish picking up signals. He was a study in weirdness. He lived and literally breathed music; when he practiced, which was, like, 24 hours a day, a strange, loud noise filled the air, which, it turned out, was Nobu’s breathing. “He is so intensely into the music that you can hear his breathing throughout the house,” remarked his host family in Dallas.
Blind since birth, Nobu began his love affair with Chopin when he was eight months old and started begging his mother to play a CD of a Chopin Polonaise over and over. By the time he was two, he was playing all sorts of pieces on his little toy piano. At 10, he made his stage debut.
None of this is atypical in the realm of the music prodigy. The great Chilean pianist Claudio Arrau screamed for his mother to play Bach when he was two, and at five was concertizing. They say Jascha Heifetz picked up a violin at the age of three and began to play as if inspired by the gods. And blind musicians are not unheard of. Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder of course come to mind, as does the legendary jazz pianist Art Tatum. The blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is the biggest-selling singer in the history of music.
But Nobu Tsujii is in a totally different category. Jazz musicians are notoriously adept at playing by ear, and most of them perform their own compositions and rely on improvisation, a hearing, not a seeing, thing. It isn’t so difficult to sing by ear, as you only have to learn one line of music. But Nobu has mastered compositions that are so difficult most pianists can’t even read the notes, let alone play them. And performs them with enough depth, nuance and technical perfection to win one of the top competitions in the world. How?
Not with Braille scores, which are too rare to count on. The “easy” answer is that Nobu works with a team of pianists that records scores along with specific codes and instructions written by composers, which he listens to and practices until he learns and perfects each piece.
Yet even that is really no explanation for his talent, because at a very young age he’d already mastered enough repertoire for a lifetime, and there is literally nothing he can’t play. He is like some sort of machine, absorbing any work and spitting it out to perfection. Or, he’s simply a channel, through which great music just flows. Mozart, they say, was like that; half the time he didn’t even know what he was doing. He just did it.
In my own life, I had a blind friend who was a piano tuner, and who started a school for blind piano tuners. He went everywhere and did everything so happily and energetically that you were always forgetting he was blind. One day I saw him helping one of his students to the elevator. It was literally the blind leading the blind!
And lastly, I’ve always been fascinated by Helen Keller, the triple threat. Blind, deaf and dumb, she graduated Radcliffe with honors, learned to speak of a fashion and lectured throughout the world, was an avid horsewoman, and wrote many books with the aid of a Braille typewriter, in which she eloquently described things like blue skies and sunlit fields exactly as if she could see them. Yes, she relied on Annie Sullivan, her beloved teacher, to navigate the universe. But her vast accomplishments are still the stuff of divine mystery.
Whatever the secret, it’s pretty much beyond mortal comprehension. “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy,” said Shakespeare. All we can do, when confronted with a Helen Keller or a Nobu Tsujii, is shake our heads, thank God for all of our senses, and admit that nothing is impossible. And then go about making our own impossible dreams come true.
P.S. If you want to experience Nobu for yourself, Google “Nobu Tsujii.”