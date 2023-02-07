A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about what happens to us when modern conveniences go kaput. We’re so spoiled by microwaves, toaster ovens, refrigerators that spew ready-made ice, smart cars, smart phones, apps–I could go on forever–that when anything breaks down, we’re pretty much helpless.
This brings to mind another column I wrote some years back, about the things we have today that weren’t around when I was born. How on earth did I live without them? I used the example of pancakes. I’d made them that morning, and all it took was a cup of Hungry Jack, a cup of water, some oil in the skillet and voila. I had three deliciously light, fluffy pancakes in approximately four minutes.
How different it was from the olden days, when you either made pancakes from scratch or at the very least added eggs and milk to a mix, and then you had to tangle with a metal griddle or copper skillet, which, more often than not, meant your pancakes would stick and burn. The old cast iron skillet might be a safe alternative, if you remembered to rub it with oil and shove it into a hot oven every couple of days to “cure” it.
Because I just had a birthday, which always leads to reflecting on the happy times of my youth, that column I wrote when I was six years younger came to mind. I thought I was old then. Wow! I just keep getting older while everyone else seems to be getting younger. When it comes to the world I grew up in, kids today would probably ask, “Was that what they call the dinosaur age?” Well no, dinosaurs didn’t walk the earth. But people sure did a lot more walking than they do today.
Stuff that’s made life easier has always been a fascinating topic because it defines, in so many ways, a lifespan. Take my grandparents. When they were born, in the 1880s, there were still horse-drawn carriages. You did the wash by hand, with harsh soap you might have made yourself and an old washboard. Or you had a huge vat of boiling water, paddles and a crew of family to help you churn your clothes for hours, rinse them, and hang them on the line. The whole washing process took three days, according to home advisor books of the period—one day to make the soap and “bluing,” one to paddle and scrub the wash, and one to rinse and dry.
In 1885, the year my grandmother was born, you cleaned your carpets by hanging them out and bashing them with a carpet beater. Forget about vacuums—the carpet sweeper hadn’t even been invented yet. The housewife grew old before her time just trying to keep up with the cleaning, which was never done.
Keeping food cold and safe was a big effort. All you had was the icebox—a wooden box that held a big block of ice in a separate compartment. You got the ice every day from the ice man, and because it melted and the contraption was made of wood that wasn’t insulated, mold and bacteria easily formed, making food poisoning a constant threat.
If you wanted family entertainment, you sat around playing parlor games, or gazing through the wonderful 3-D Stereopticon. As for music, there was always a piano, and someone always had to learn to play it, so everyone could gather round and sing the latest tunes of the day.
If you wanted to travel long distances, there was the train or the ocean liner, both of which took forever. If you got sick, there were home remedies, and if you had something more serious, you were basically in God’s hands, as medicine was crude at its best.
The telephone was still in its infancy, and most people still didn’t have one. So the calling card was the way you communicated with people. You’d make a visit and if the person wasn’t home, you’d leave your card.
In my grandparents’ lifetime they witnessed: automatic washers and dryers, vacuums, automobiles, airplanes, the motion picture, radio, TV, the refrigerator, the modern telephone, cake mixes, frozen foods, chain supermarkets, antibiotics and other achievements of modern medicine…I can’t even begin to list all the marvels they experienced.
In my lifetime, I’ve grown accustomed to similar wonders. In 1951, we didn’t have a TV yet. When we finally got one, it was an old black-and-white with a tiny screen and rabbit ears. We didn’t have an automatic washer—I remember my mother doing the wash in the old copper tub that stood on little feet with the wringer on top. As for a dryer, there was the clothesline.
We had a fridge, but self-defrosting freezers weren’t yet around. Ours had the tiny freezer where ice would accumulate until it looked like the doorway to Antarctica. Then you had to defrost it with pots of boiling water, a real fun undertaking.
So what do I have today that I can’t live without?
My microwave. Those began appearing in the average kitchen in the 1970s.
My computer. I went all the way through high school, college and my early years as a journalist with a typewriter. I got a word processor in 1989, and my first computer in 1992. That was absolutely antediluvian compared to the one I have today. And five minutes from now, there’ll be another wizard upgrade—that’s how fast technology goes.
My nice big flat-screen TV with hundreds of channels. In 1951, there were the standard three channels—ABC, NBC, and CBS. The first color TV appeared in 1953, but didn’t make it into the average home until the mid-1960s. Believe it or not, I got my first color TV in 1983.
My remote. In 1951, you got up and changed the channel yourself. No kidding.
Jet travel. In 1951, you still did air travel by prop plane. That DC-4 was so cool!
Everything stores. In 1951, there was no such thing as a big box store, or even a Meijer-type supermarket. You went to the market for food, a department store for clothes, the hardware store for scotch tape, the shoe store for shoes, the pet store for pet food. I’m sure that’s a real head scratcher for anyone born after 1980.
All these phones. Cellphones, Smartphones, apps…heck, I’m still thrilled with my cordless phone. In 1951, that old black rotary phone was the high point of high tech, and there was usually only one in the house, unless you lived on the swanky side of town. Everyone had to share it, you’d be running up and down stairs to answer it, and if you were expecting a call, you were tied to the premises. The mobile phone was sent by God—for the first time, you could leave the house and still use the phone. Talk about liberation.
The bagless, cordless vacuum. Remember the old Hoover with the canvas bag? Or the cylinder canister you dragged around the floor? Yeah, vacuuming has become a real thrill since then. And you’ve got so many options to choose from. Hundreds. How did we ever live before the modern suck up?
And last but not least…Frozen egg, sausage, and cheese burritos. When you’re running late and don’t have time to cook breakfast, you just nuke one for 1 ½ minutes. They’re not half bad and, at around $1.35, fabulously economical.
Back in Rochester, N.Y. in 1951, I’m not sure they even knew what a burrito was. And the idea of materializing one in a minute and a half would have been as unimaginable as going to the moon.
Which happened in 1969. Before the frozen burrito, I think.