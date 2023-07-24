GOLDEN TWP. — About a month ago, a few of us were afforded an opportunity to ride the Silver Lake Sand Dunes on a Wednesday afternoon by Sunbuggy Fun Rentals.
Myself, our publisher Mike Hrycko and sales associate Stacie Wagner, showed up at the buggy rental, and it was a smooth and good experience. We needed to bring our licenses, sign off on waivers and either wear sunglasses or were provided goggles.
After a short video going over the safety features of each of the vehicles that Sunbuggy rents, it was time to get fitted for a helmet. It was quick — and someone with an apparent large head — we were driven by golf cart over to where the rentals were. Those were corralled at the staging area of the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.
One of the employees took us on a tour of the dunes, running up and down many of the dunes, including the famed Test Hill.
Now, listening to the scanner most days and getting a whole lot of radio traffic from the Silver Lake Sand Dunes over the air, we get to hear about a whole lot that happens out at the state park. Is this lot getting full? Where does this group park? Who’s having trouble? And who’s stuck at Test Hill? It makes up much of the radio traffic we hear on the scanner these days outside of the medical calls.
Beyond the hills, our driver took us out and around near the waterfront, too. On that particular Wednesday, it proved to be a great way to see this state park for a variety of reasons. It was the first time to personally witness what people do while on the dunes.
It also proved to be a good way to begin to scout exactly how to cover events in the future — something that came in very handy with the recently concluded Heroes on the Dunes.
After about 30 minutes or so, I got behind the wheel of the UTV. Honestly, I didn’t try my luck at Test Hill with it. I did make an attempt at a few others, but I spent a good bit of the time exploring the park around us, from around the dune grass and trees around the edges of the park’s off-road parameters to other areas. It was more of an attempt to get a grasp on the landscape around us than shooting up the dunes themselves.
Before even riding with the Sunbuggy UTV, if my family had the funds, we’ve more than off than on talked about how fun it would be to have our own dune buggy to pull into Silver Lake with and experience it. My brother had a tougher experience with his Jeep on the dunes, and decided it wasn’t for him.
The folks at Sunbuggy, though, did a good job of going through everything, and we learned a lot while out on the dunes driving.
Whether I personally rent again or buy a UTV or a dune buggy, it’s certainly something more to think about as it seems it would help enrich our coverage of what happens out on the dunes. And it would also potentially assist should we need to cover something within our deep national forests, too.
Riding trails as well as the dunes is a really fun activity as well as watching those that bring their souped up vehicles to those outings.
For an afternoon, though, the ability to use Sunbuggy was something that allowed for me to think about something outside of work and yet see how it can truly relate to the work we do.
It was eye opening, fun and a good way to spend part of a day.