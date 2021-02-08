For the last 15 years or so, one of my stranger e-mail pals has been St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church in Pasadena, Calif.
Being Jewish, this has always mystified me. The only association I ever had with St. Anthony’s was going to their annual Greek Festival. Many years ago I lived in Pasadena, and every year I looked forward to this incredible wing ding at the end of summer that drew crowds from all over L.A. But as far as I know, I never signed up on any mailing list, and this was in the days of snail mail, before e-mail was a big thing.
The Greek Festival was a remarkable event, billed as your chance to “Visit Greece without ever leaving Los Angeles!” There was live music performed by special bands and singers from Greece. There were award-winning dance troupes that would not only perform, but could teach you to dance “just like Zorba!” There was plenty for the kiddies to do too, with a carnival complete with games, rides and a Fun Zone.
But the activity that hands-down brought ‘em in by the droves was…eating. St. Anthony’s wasn’t just a church — it was a great big Greek restaurant. All through the year they were always having some sort of event featuring food, but at the festival they pulled out all the stops, offering a menu that went on for pages. Apparently COVID put the lid on last year’s festival, but here’s a sample of their 2019 bill of fare:
Gyros — Beef and lamb pita sandwich with tomato, onion and tzatziki
Souvlaki Kalamaki — Seasoned pork skewers served on the stick with bread and lemon
Lamb chops — Our famous lamb chops marinated with Greek seasonings and served with our famous feta fries
Tyropitas — Greek cheese pies in flaky filo dough
Spanakopites — Spinach and feta pies in flaky filo dough
Moussaka — Layers of sautéed eggplant, fresh herbs and ground beef topped with béchamel sauce
Pastichio – Layers of pasta and ground beef topped with béchamel sauce
Souvlaki – Chicken skewers marinated in lemon, olive oil, and Greek spices and charbroiled over an open flame
Dolmathes – Grape leaves stuffed with rice and beef
Greek Salad – Tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, cucumber, and feta cheese, topped with olive oil and vinegar dressing
Pilafi – Rice cooked in broth
Fasolakia – Greek-style green beans
And just in case you left room for dessert:
Baklava — Layer upon layer of filo, chopped nuts, butter and honey syrup
Floyeres – Rolled baklava
Koulourakia – Traditional twisted butter cookies
Pasta Flora – Greek jam tarts
Melomakarona – Traditional Christmas cookies, drenched in honey syrup and sprinkled with nuts
Kourambiethes – Delicate butter cookies sprinkled with powdered sugar
Loukoumades – Greek donut treats drizzled with honey and sprinkled with nuts and cinnamon
Kataifi – Rolled filo pastry filled with nuts and drizzled with syrup
Oh, how well I remember standing in line at the food booths, nearly passing out from the intoxicating aromas of roasting meat, fresh baked moussaka and spinach-feta pies. I always got a gyro, and a Greek pizza — I don’t know the Greek name, but it was a flatbread generously topped with seasoned ground lamb, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and seasonings that was so delicious you dreamed about it until the next festival. You could eat until you popped for really cheap — I mean, the admission price to the whole festival was, like, $3 — kids free. For a foodie like me, this was as close to heaven as I was going to get, and since St. Anthony’s was a big believer in the next life, I figured the festival was like the “Coming Soon” trailer to the beyond.
Anyway, after I moved to Hart in 2006, I sure did miss good old St. Anthony’s. But lo and behold, one day I began receiving weekly, and sometimes daily, e-mails from them. How or why I have no idea, other than St. Anthony himself — or God — put me on the mailing list, for a reason that will someday be revealed.
Of course I could have asked to be removed from the list. But the news from St. Anthony’s is sort of so irresistible that I actually enjoy being in their need-to-know category.
For instance, I get an e-mail every time a parishioner passes away. Only St. Anthony’s never uses the standard expressions for death. They refer to it in a different way.
“It is with deep sadness and hope in the Resurrection that we inform you of the falling asleep of the servant of God George Koudanis,” read an e-mail I received a few days ago. I just love that expression, “falling asleep.” Somehow it’s so comforting, almost cheery. George Koudanis isn’t dead. He’s just taking an extended nap, that’s all.
In fact, St. Anthony’s just seems to be an upbeat place in general. First of all, it’s absolutely gorgeous. You can’t believe the stained-glass pillars and the massive byzantine mosaic ceiling and the chandeliers. What a palace of worship! It’s a testament to the devotion of the congregation, who look like the happiest church-goers on the planet if Facebook is any indication. In a group worship photo, the priests and their parishioners are beaming from ear to ear like St. Anthony’s is the jolliest church around.
And why wouldn’t it be, with all that fabulous Greek food to boost the spirit? Like I said, St. Anthony’s never misses a chance to add some extra flavor to religion. Here’s an e-mail I received a couple months ago:
“Vasilopita Cutting 2021
“Directly following the Sunday Divine Liturgy (Jan. 3) we will offer prayers for the New Year 2021 with our annual Saint Anthony Vasilopita cutting. We especially need to pray to bring God’s blessings into our homes and lives for the New Year. We encourage you to bake a vasilopita and offer it to God and distribute it to your family. Just Google ‘Vasilopita bread’ to find many different recipes.
“We will pray as a community for health (especially important this year) and peace in the world. Please join us as we make an offering to our Lord.”
Now I’ve done my share of Mediterranean cooking. But I’d never heard of vasilopita. I checked it out on Wikipedia and vasilopita is a New Year’s bread with a coin baked into it for good luck in the coming year. It’s also referred to as “St. Basil’s pie” because it’s associated with St. Basil’s Day, which falls on Jan. 1. The story goes that when the city of Caesarea was under siege, Basil appealed to the Roman citizens to raise ransom money to stop the violence. The people obeyed and gave all their money and jewelry to the oppressors, who in turn were so embarrassed that they called off the siege and returned the ransom. Since Basil had no clue as to who had given what, legend has it that he baked all the coins and jewels into loaves of bread, which he distributed to the city. And guess what? By a miracle, every citizen received his or her exact share.
See? I learn something new every day from my St. Anthony e-mails. In addition to getting a history lesson, I also discovered how to make vasilopita — which, by the way, is a sweet yeast bread with orange zest and sesame seeds — yum! With enticements like that at services, I’m tempted to convert.
On the other hand, what can compare to a wonderful, light-as-air Jewish challah bread?
It’s a tough call. But I guess I’ll stick to home.