I’ve complained a lot in this column about the prevalence of bad taste in today’s rude, crude world. I’ve railed about stupid, obnoxious reality shows and idiotic commercials and other crimes and misdemeanors in the rapidly vanishing domain of propriety.
But the latest display of incredible vulgarity to hit the airwaves seems to have topped them all.
I’m sure you’ve all seen it. It’s the Airwick V.I.P. commercial, V.I.P. standing for Very Important Poopers. There are several of these abominations, but I’ll just describe one. Before your unbelieving eyes, a distinguished-looking airline pilot sits in the toilet of the plane, pants down around his knees, proclaiming, “Folks, when I drop off my cargo at 30,000 feet, I use V.I.P.” He holds up a can of V.I.P. Pre-Poop Spray, which, unlike aerosols, prevents odors before they start. “If you expect nasty tail winds, use V.I.P.”
I must admit, that was a real jaw-dropper, or should I say pants-dropper. I was surprised they didn’t show his actual deposit, although what they did show instead was cartoons of little brown luggage bags floating around in the toilet bowl.
Talk about sewer humor! This was even worse than that Cottonelle toilet paper and wipes commercial from a few years ago, where Cherry Healey, the perky little English TV presenter whose main claim to fame was making Brit documentaries and reality shows, accosted average Americans on the street and challenged them to talk about their bums and how they keep them clean.
I was appalled. Had the art of conversation really sunk so low that one’s butt was now a fascinating topic? In public, no less?
And I mean public. At the end of the commercial, Cherry invited us to “join the conversation” on Facebook. “Let’s talk about your BUM!”
At this point my mouth was hanging open so far you could have parked a Mack truck inside it and still had room for the Volvo.
I honestly didn’t know what to make of it. Did the makers of Cottonelle really expect that people were going to go onto Facebook and discuss their bum with the world?
Oh sure, there are plenty of weirdos out there who’d welcome yet one more opportunity for indecent exposure. But the average person?
Once upon a time, like when I was growing up, bathrooms were a taboo topic on TV. If they showed them in a sitcom, the toilet was never allowed to be seen. On Leave It to Beaver, for instance, the boys spent a lot of time in the bathroom, running their baths, experimenting with a first shave, washing up for dinner, stuff like that. But you never saw a toilet. It was like the perfect TV family simply never had to go.
And even in ads for bathroom cleaning products, the toilet was conspicuously absent—or at best tastefully relegated to the background.
It probably wasn’t until the 1970s and All in the Family that the “terlet,” in Archie Bunker dialect, was alluded to. While you never saw the Bunkers’ toilet, you heard it—a roaring flush that told you where Archie had disappeared to, and that always got a big laugh.
But that clean and decent world of yesterday is long, long gone. Toilets are everywhere in sitcoms, and in movies and on the premium channels, it’s nothing for a character to be shown in the act of doing his or her business. Commercials for bowl cleaners not only display the toilet—they have the camera head deep in it, so we can get a practically underwater view of the swirling flush.
In the last few years, BB—bathroom behavior—has become all the rage. I think it sort of took off big time with reality shows like Jon & Kate Plus Eight, where we got to witness the potty training nightmare of the Gosselin sextuplets, turds (excuse the expression) and all. Since then, potty training of multiples has taken over the airwaves, the most outrageous being the trials of the family of Outdaughtered, where the harried parents attempt to teach their two-year-old quintuplets toilet protocol. Disgusting is too polite a term to describe the goings-on. But in today’s completely tasteless world, nobody bats an eye.
Toilet paper commercials have also come out of the water closet. Once politely referred to as “bathroom tissue,” they delicately avoided details. Anyone out there remember Mr. Whipple and “Please don’t squeeze the Charmin’”? Forty-five years ago, that was the closest anybody came to actually broaching the topic of TP.
But bit by bit, the ads got bolder. Charmin’ began talking about actually using the TP, although they had to go “Back to Nature” with a bear family to make it acceptable to average America. Eventually, euphemisms like “bathroom tissue” gave way to real people speak, and today, “toilet paper” is no longer a taboo phrase.
In the last few years, we’ve had to endure more and more graphic TP ads. Remember that one for Quilted Northern? “It’s time to get real about what happens in the bathroom,” with women boldly revealing the kind of “clean” they want for their nether regions. That really started the TP TMI trend. Today’s Charmin’ ad, still featuring the bear family, would make the one of yesteryear blush. It shows a pair of boy’s underwear on the floor, with Mama and Papa Bear refusing to pick it up. “I’ll pick it up,” declares Little Bear. “Because my heinie’s clean!”
But back to that gross Cottonelle commercial and my original question—would people actually take Cherry Healey up on her offer and talk about their rear ends on Cottonelle’s Facebook page?
I had to find out. I got on the page and sure enough, LOTS of people had logged on.
Fortunately, very few actually talked about their bums. Most commented on how much they liked the wipes. Mothers in particular found them invaluable for their children. But when it came to personal revelations about bums, the silence was fairly conspicuous.
The Cottonelle people obviously found this frustrating and tried to draw out their audience, with little success. When “Sam,” for instance, commented, “Loving Cottonelle and the feeling of my bum after I use it,” Cottonelle replied, “Yay, Sam! If you could describe how your bum feels after using the Cottonelle Care Routing in one word, what would it be?” To his credit, Sam ended the conversation there.
Some of the comments were tongue-in-cheek, no pun intended. “Badger von Baconhund” wrote, “Yew want to talk about my bum?” and sent a picture of his little dog’s hind quarters. Some loggers-on found the whole thing creepy; “Brittany” wrote, “The thought of talking about my bum kind of weirds me out.”
And some were downright offended, like “Thomas,” who ranted, “LEAVE MY BUM ALONE! I HATE THESE COMMERCIALS!”
In this case, Cottonelle tried appeasement. “Hi, Thomas. We don’t mean to disappoint you. We believe that having an open and direct conversation about personal bathroom routines can help to change people’s perception about this taboo topic.”
To which Thomas shot back, “A snotty English chick talking about my BUM is NOT the way to go!”
Yay, Thomas!
It’s NOT time to get real about what happens in the bathroom! I don’t care if my heinie—or yours, or anyone else’s—is clean! I don’t want to talk about my BUM, and I don’t give a you-know-what about your you-know-what!
All this nonsense accomplishes is a further dumbing down of an already brain-dead society. My advice? Forget about your bum. Read a great book. Go to a museum. Write some poetry. Reflect upon life.
Just remember: on your quest for enlightenment, don’t expect to find it where the sun don’t shine.