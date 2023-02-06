It’s been just over 100 years since the first cherry trees were planted in Oceana County. Since that time the county has produced millions, possibly billions, of pounds of the iconic fruit. Numerous people have been involved in the growing, harvesting, processing, marketing and eating of Oceana’s claim to fame ever since.
In the early years, Dr. L. P. Munger, was one of the first to plant orchards with the intent of raising the crop for profit. Oceana County was, and still is, the perfect location for growing fruit. As more trees were planted, more cherries were harvested and the need to market the crop became a necessity. It’s one thing to plant, raise, harvest and process any kind of produce. It’s entirely another thing to market it to the general public.
To assist with promoting the crop, February was officially chosen as National Cherry Month in 1912. In 1930 a National Cherry Week was created and by 1933 a national cherry pie baking contest had begun in Chicago. Interestingly, it was reported Hart had the first ever pie contest in 1920, according to a 1956 local news article on file at the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society. The article stated, “Hart claimed to having held the first cherry pie contest in the country Feb. 26, 1920, 10 years before National Cherry Week was instituted. Gleason B. Rollins was superintendent of the Hart plant of the W.R. Roach company, which is now the Stokely-Van Camp plant. It was he who arranged a contest which was held in cooperation with the Glenn (Red) Walker Economy Market. This is the same Glenn Walker who had Walker’s Shoe Store. Mr. Rollins offered a $5 gold piece as a prize and Mr. Walker donated additional prizes of canned goods. In connection with the contest, Mr. Rollins called further attention to cherries and their close association with Michigan by forcing cherry blossoms and having bunches of them on display at the Hart Post Office, as well as the Pantlind Hotel and Old Kent Bank in Grand Rapids. This was another beginning of what has now become a common practice in the promotion of National Cherry Week. Mrs. Clarence Babbitt won first prize in that first contest out of a field of 150 entries winning the $5.00 gold piece. She was the mother of Oceana County fruit growers Clarence Babbitt and Mrs. George Harris. Until some city can produce evidence of a prior claim, Hart will contend that it is the birthplace of the cherry pie contest and claims sponsorship as well for Mr. Rollins who was also the first to develop the practice of forcing cherry blossoms so bouquet of them could be displayed on Washington’s birthday, a date which is now associated with the observance of National Cherry Week.”
It wouldn’t be until the early 1930s that local pie baking contests were once again in the news. By 1933 a pie baking contest had become part of the national celebration. Local high school home economics classes had their own pie baking contests to select a representative to compete at the county level. One winner was selected from the field of local pie bakers, to compete in the West Michigan contest in Grand Rapids. The state winner had the honor of competing on the national level in Chicago.
A Feb. 23, 1934 edition of the Hart Journal was the first article to report that Miss Lawain Churchill of New Era had won at the state level and entered the National Pie-Baking Contest in Chicago in connection with National Cherry Week. “Miss Churchill’s experience in cherry canning and pie baking extends back over several years, and Oceana County people will be proud of the fact that one of its own young women, who intimately knows the background of the cherry industry, is to represent the state at the big Chicago show….Those who know her best are predicting a victory there.” She didn’t place, but it was the beginning of many cherry pie baking contests to come. Oceana County would not only be known as a top producer of cherries, but it would see many cherry pie bakers compete and win at the state level in Grand Rapids and the nationals in Chicago. In the coming weeks, enjoy taking a walk down memory lane as together we recall our shared Oceana history of champion pie bakers, queen contests, recipes and more.