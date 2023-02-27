You may have noticed last week’s column did not list a pie baking queen for 1953. We’ve learned that Mary Sue Skinner (now Carnes) was named Oceana Cherry Baking Pie Queen in 1953! Thank you for helping us fill in that missing piece of history!
Promoting the Oceana’s “queen of fruit,” was elevated once again with the institution of the Oceana County Cherry Queen Banquet and Pageant in 1972. A tradition that would be held annually for the next 30 years. The legacy holds many special memories and moments for the queens, their families, the committee, sponsoring businesses and the community.
The 30 Oceana Cherry Queens and any notables from their reign are listed below:
1972 Jeannie Eader of Shelby was named the first “Oceana County Cherry Queen.” It is unclear how this first “pageant” got its start.
1973 Lois Rider of Shelby; Miss Rider was also crowned the National Cherry Queen in 1974.
1974 Brenda Lambrix of New Era; it was reported in 1974 that Oceana County was the leading county in Michigan for cherry production.
1975 Debbie Beyer of Shelby; a county committee, made up of representatives from Hart, Shelby and New Era chambers of commerce, the Oceana County Farm Bureau and the Oceana Pomsters, was formed to sponsor a county candidate for the National Cherry Queen competition.
1975 Brenda Lambrix (1974 county queen) was named runner-up and Miss Congeniality in the National Cherry Queen competition.
1976 Marsha Beyer of Hart; candidates were to present a talent as part of the pageant.
1977 Shari Walhout of Rothbury.
1977 1st Runner-up, Joanie Stover of Hart, was named queen when Miss Walhout was married. A new float was built in 1977 funded by local cherry farmers.
1978 Carmen Blackmer of Hart; Miss Blackmer became a finalist the following year at the national competition.
1979 Patty Bromley of Hart; no talent competition information is mentioned.
1980 Nancy Gleason of Hart.
1981 Sharon Slocum of Hart; the banquet was moved to the same weekend as National Cherry Week and the annual New Era Pie Baking Contest.
1982 April Watkins of Hart; a 1982 news article by Art Wolffis of the Muskegon Chronicle reported that the Oceana County Cherry Queen was the only “true cherry queen” competing in the national competition.
1983 Kenna Amstutz of Hart.
1984 Karen Glover of Hart; Miss Glover was named a finalist for the National Cherry Queen. She wasn’t crowned, but said she won “all the important stuff” — cherry pit-spitting, canoe race and pie-eating contests.
1985 Shelley Simon of Shelby was crowned queen from the largest field of contestants ever — 14. Miss Simon was named in the final five at the National Cherry Queen competition the following year.
1986 Janean Carey of Shelby; Miss Carey became one of top five finalists in national competition as well and was ultimately named First Runner-up to the national queen in 1987.
1987 Christy Shafer of Hart.
1988 Lisa Greiner of Hart; Dave Rennhack, received the Cherry Cluster Award from the Cherry Marketing Institute on behalf of the Oceana County Cherry Queen Committee for its many volunteer hours promoting the industry.
1989 Rhonda Greiner of Mears.
1990 Cheryl Stevenson of Hart; the queen’s float won a first place trophy in the Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne Ind., the first out of state parade for the county queen.
1991 Jennifer Slocum of Hart.
1992 Kara Johnson of Pentwater.
1993 Catalina Burillo of Hart; during her reign, Cherry Marketing Institute representatives from Japan visited West Michigan gathering recipes for a cherry cookbook to be published in Japan.
1994 Nicole Heinisch of Hart; candidates were asked to present 30-second commercials promoting cherries as part of their on-stage interviews.
1995 Sarah Riddell of Hart.
1996 Amanda Thaler of Hart; 1996 was the 25th Anniversary of the Oceana County Cherry Queen banquet & pageant.
1997 Stephanie Fuehring of Hart; Juliet Dragos of WZZM-TV13 was emcee for the first time.
1998 Liz Kempke of Shelby; Miss Fuehring did not place at the national competition, but was voted “Miss Congeniality”.
1999 Crystal Kludy of Shelby; Crystal had been second runner up in 1998; Stephanie Fuehring ran again for the National Cherry Queen title and was named First Runner up.
2000 Holly Kokx of Hart.
2001 Shaya Hopkins of Hart.
2001 First runner-up Scene Sloan was named queen when Miss Hopkins could not complete her reign.
2002 Cindy Davis of Hart; Miss Michigan 2001 Stacy Essebaggers was emcee; a special slideshow documenting 30 years of Oceana County Cherry Queens was presented by 1997 Oceana County Cherry Queen Stephanie Fuehring.
In 2003 due to lack of public interest and volunteers, the competition came to an end.
From “Can she bake a cherry pie?” back in the 1930s to the queen of 2002, many of Oceana’s beautiful and talented young women have represented Oceana County well and took the job of promoting cherries to a whole new level. Much more interesting cherry industry info can be explored and discovered at the Oceana County Historical & Genealogical Society, in the historic Chadwick Munger House at 114 Dryden St. in Hart.