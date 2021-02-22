One of the things that’s most fun about having five cats is their different personalities. I’ve often remarked that it’s like living with five interesting people. You always have to be on the alert for the unexpected.
I’ve had Lincoln for 11 years, Missy for nine, Baby Girl for eight, Precious for seven and Poopsie for six, and just when I think I’ve got their particular quirks nailed down, wham! They’ll hit me right between the eyes with some brand new fixation.
Take Precious. Of all the cats, she’s the sweetest, the daintiest and the most well-behaved. From the day I discovered her on my doorstep, a four-month-old stray with the most beautiful tortie markings I’d everseen, she’s had my heart. While three of the others can be really bad cats when they feel like it, Precious has never done anything wrong. She is quiet, loving and incredibly smart, and has consistently remained above the fray. Until last week, when she did the unthinkable. I found her prancing around on the kitchen counter, on her way to sample my dinner, which had just come out of the microwave.
“Precious!” I hollered, beating her to the food by a hair and whisking it out from under her nose. That reminded me of what my late husband, a man of endearing wit, once commented when one of my cats got on the kitchen table when we’d just finished dinner and cautiously approached the leftovers. Adam remarked, with that irrepressible twinkle in his eye, “And stepping up to the plate...”
Anyway, I was shocked at Precious’s uncharacteristic naughtiness. The counter had always been my baddest cat Missy’s territory. What had prompted my goodest cat to fall off her pedestal? Don’t ask me.
Then there’s Lincoln, my big black cat. He used to be the mischief-maker of the family, and incredibly independent. As a kitten he was a terror; I nicknamed him Destructo because nothing was safe in his path. He was also hyperactive and hated to be held and cuddled. But when he was around three, his personality did a complete 180. He became whiny and clingy, following me everywhere and meowing for attention. From a cat that would squirm and hiss if I tried to pick him up, he became a veritable lapdog. All he wanted to do was climb up on me and lay sprawled on my chest, purring so loudly that if I was on the phone, the person at the other end could hear him.
“What is that noise?” was the inevitable question. “It sounds like an engine or something.”
Today I basically wear Lincoln, and it drives me nuts because at a hefty 20 pounds he’s a veritable lead weight. But the behavior that prompted this column is Missy’s newfound passion: the Highland Fling.
I have had 37 cats in my life since childhood—yes, I counted—and not one of them has ever been interested in the dance. Until now.
It all began a few months ago, when Missy, an old gray pencil-striped tabby, suddenly began a strange routine. She’d start to march up and down while pushing madly with her front feet, simultaneously wiggling her behind and waving her tail, all the while purring to beat the band. It was absolutely hysterical, mainly because she was obviously in such a state of ecstasy that she seemed almost possessed. I even made up a little ditty to go with the show.
“March march march. Push push push. I wave my tail and I wiggle my tush. I’m doing my dance. Missy’s dance. I look like I’ve got ants in my pants!”
You can never predict when Missy will go into her dance. It can happen any time, anywhere. Now that I have a smartphone, which I am learning how to use, I am planning on making a video and putting it on Youtube. I know it will get a billion hits. But what happened the other night has taken Missy’s dance to a whole other realm. It seems that she has become enamored of the Highland Fling. It was last Friday or Saturday night and I was watching Brigadoon on TCM. If you’re a fan of those big, brash Hollywood musicals of the 1950s, you know the movie. It stars Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse, and it’s a sort of rip off of Lost Horizon, about a lost little 18th century village called Brigadoon in the Scottish Highlands that is under a spell and only comes to life for 24 hours every hundred years. Gene Kelly is an American tourist who just happens to be in the area on the magic day and falls head over heels for a bonnie lassie. Due to the machinations of fate, he’s forced to leave Brigadoon but can’t re-adjust to his old life, and although he supposedly can never return to Brigadoon, eventually manages to find the enchanted hamlet once more and be with his dearie forever.
The story is a little on the stupid side, but the music is fabulous. So is the dancing, particularly the segment where all the men of Brigadoon, dressed in their finest kilts, do an incredible Highland Fling. I was enjoying this number when suddenly, out of nowhere, Miss Missy jumped up in front of my 55-inch TV and sat there, completely mesmerized. This was totally weird because I’ve had that TV for, like, six years and neither she nor any of the other cats had shown any interest in it. But now, there she was, intently watching every movement of the dancers. And then, to my utter amazement, she reached out with her paw and tried to touch them!
“Missy!” I laughed. “What are you doing? Do you want to dance with them?”
Missy began marching back and forth in front of the screen, stopping from time to time to paw it. I swear I’ve never seen anything so funny.“Missy, honey, you can’t join them,” I tried to explain. “That’s just a screen. Those aren’t real people. You can’t go in there.”
It took a while for Missy to believe me. But I don’t know. It sort of felt like she knew that was Brigadoon, and if she tried hard enough, she just might be able to disappear into the mythical dimension along with Gene Kelly, and would be lost to this world forever. I’m happy to report that Missy is still here. But I have a feeling that one of these days I’ll find her doing the Highland Fling. I may have to get her a little kilt.