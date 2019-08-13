Lately my cats have been receiving postcards. Not from their friends, though. No, these postcards come from the vet.
The first one arrived a few weeks ago. It was addressed to my youngest cat, Poopsie. “Dear Poopsie,” it read. “We know you don’t like shots, but it is time to see the doctor for your feline leukemia and distemper rhino virus vaccines. Please have your owner call us for an appointment.”
Of course, the card also said “c/o Mary Beth Crain.” But still, it was fun to imagine Poopsie reading it. What, I wondered, would she do? One thing’s for sure—she dang well wouldn’t be telling me about it.
Oh, do those cats hate the vet. They don’t even need to see their carrier to know that they have an appointment. They have ESP. This is always how it goes down. The day of the appointment I do my best to act as if nothing out of the ordinary is happening. That it’s just another day in their happy, spoiled life.
But they know. Don’t ask me how because I’ve never figured it out. They just know. The morning of their appointment, they disappear. And they don’t reappear until the appointment time has been and gone. Then, I swear to God, they’ll come prancing in, looking very pleased with themselves.
The veterinary staff is used to these shenanigans. “Cats do it all the time,” the receptionist just laughed. She said that as soon as the cat in question reappeared, I could grab it, throw it in the carrier and still come in. That works some of the time, if I’m faster than the cats. And boy, do they get PO’d. They hiss and growl and pout all the way to the dreaded destination, looking almost ashamed to have allowed themselves to be outwitted by a dumb human.
Believe me, I do everything I can to prevent their Houdini routines. I close all the doors, not just the ones leading outside, but the ones to all the rooms, because every one of these felines is an expert escape artist and will disappear behind and under any piece of furniture in the twinkling of an eye. And once that happens, forget it.
But even closing the doors doesn’t work, because I have an open kitchen and laundry room and they have two perfect hideouts—behind the water heater and behind the washer and dryer. I’ve tried barricading the laundry room with a baby gate but they can jump that like Superman sailing over the Great Wall of China. So, you basically have to ambush them, which takes two people and a lot of planning.
So anyway, Poopsie got her postcard. And a couple weeks later, one arrived for Baby Girl, my big fat calico. I found these mailings so amusing that I decided to write a little scenario on what would happen if the cats got the mail before I did.
Poopsie (sifting through the mail): Hmm. Bills, bills, bills. Oh wait, here’s coupons for Meijer. Let’s see—anything good? Canned soup—yuck! BOGO carrots—double yuck! Oh boy, Friskies, 25 cents off! I’ll make sure Mommy gets this! Oh, here’s a postcard for Poopsie Crain. Wait a minute—that’s me! Who’s it from? Oh no—the VET!
Poopsie runs into the house, wailing. Missy, her oldest sister, comes over and sniffs her.
Missy: What’s the matter with you? A bird feather go down the wrong way?
Poopsie: I got a postcard from the vet! It’s time for my shots! Boo hoo hoo!
Missy: Is that all? Don’t be such a baby. Here, give it to me.
Missy grabs the postcard in her claws and calmly tears it to shreds.
Missy: There. All taken care of.
Poopsie: But it says I’m supposed to give it to Mommy!
Missy: Are you kidding? Listen—what Mommy doesn’t know won’t hurt her. But if she does know, it’ll hurt you! Right in the butt. So just pretend you never got it.
Poopsie (sniffling): Are you sure?
Missy: Trust me. I’ve been getting those stupid cards for the last 12 years.
A couple of weeks later, Poopsie comes in with the mail.
Poopsie: Baby Girl! You got a postcard from the vet!
Baby Girl, the fattest and laziest of all my cats, is lying on the floor, stretched out in a patch of sunlight.
Baby Girl (yawning): What does it say? Wait, let me guess. “Dear Baby Girl: We know you don’t like shots, but it’s time for your blah blah blah and blah blah blah!”
She and Missy erupt in cat howls of laughter.
Missy: “Please have your owner call us for an appointment.” Hee hee hee!
Baby Girl: Yeah, right. “Oh, Mommy, please call the vet right away so I can get those lovely shots I so look forward to!” Man, what do they think we are—stupid like dogs?
Missy: Or people?
They hi five each other, cackling away.
Baby Girl: Do you want to do the honors? Or shall I?
Missy: Far be it from me to deprive you of the fun!
Baby Girl takes the postcard in her teeth and, rising and walking slowly to the wastebasket, nonchalantly drops it in.
Baby Girl: So long for another year, you mean old vet!
Anyway, that’s my take on what my cats are thinking. I’m pretty sure it’s not too far off base.
I just hope that’s the only mail I haven’t been getting…