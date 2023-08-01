Dear Editor:
I guess I am not surprised that we would come around to an issue to change the name of Pentwater Village to a city. The issue should not be about the money. The real issue is the historic perception of Pentwater that makes (the) village special. Size is a good starting point being small and of limited growth. The market perception of quaint shops, friendly people, connection to Lake Michigan. People focus on the village attributes when talking positive about staying in the area.
Ask what happens when we call Pentwater a city. As a city, we would be out there with Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Portland, Austin, Texas and other notables. Maybe the perception changes to questions about crime, drugs and homeless numbers, and the magic of a village disappears. The Bud Lite fiasco is looming, maybe.
BOB CORNELISEN
9367 N. Lorraine Dr., Pentwater