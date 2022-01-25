Climate change has become a “buzzword” of the last several decades. Historically, the climate has changed for centuries, but most recently there may be evidence that it is changing at a more rapid pace than in the past. It is now in the crosshairs of not only climate scientists, but also economists, farmers, entomologists, insurance companies, supply chain managers, livestock feeders, environmentalists and others. All of these components of our lives and society are changed and challenged by the impact of our climate.
Agencies studying climate include: NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), NWS (National Weather Service), USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and the WMO (World Meteorological Organization) among many others.
The information on climate change is so voluminous that it would be difficult to address all the ways it impacts us and our passion for gardening. That being said, this article will provide an overview of the following:
Changes in planting zones
Impact of one invasive species of plants
Our least favorite plant
Climate change and the monarch butterfly
Planting zones
Plant hardiness zones have long been used as a guide for what to plant in our gardens. Determining what and when to plant is not based on temperature alone, but also on factors such as rainfall, nighttime temperatures, proximity to bodies of water, and ground freezing depth and duration. On Jan. 11, 2022 the New York Times reported that 2021 was the fifth hottest on record and on Jan. 14, 2022 the Detroit News stated that 2021 was the sixth warmest year on record. Despite the difference between fifth and sixth warmest, the message is that the earth is getting warmer. Because of this steady warming trend, the planting zones are moving north as there are more warm days and nights, as the winters are in general not as cold for as long as they have been in the past. And, for sure as we in Michigan all know, we have had more rain, earlier ice melting from the north and rising lake levels. . .all of which contribute to the zone changes.
Invasive species
In order to keep this article within space limits, let’s limit the invasive species to the “aphid.”
The groundskeeper, Shawn Kister, of the famous Longwood Garden in Pennsylvania noted that the sugar maple trees in the garden were dying from disease. He surmised that the trees, which thrive in longer periods of cold, had become weaker and the aphids, which like warmer weather, became stronger.
Science Daily of the United Kingdom reports that aphids are the “sentinels” of climate change. Their research has shown that the peach-potato aphid is found to be flying two weeks earlier for every one-degree Celsius rise in temperatures. Because the aphids are multiplying faster and coming earlier in the spring, they attack young plants when they are most vulnerable.
Least favorite plants
Gardeners, for the most part, indicate they love getting their hands in the dirt. We love seeing our favorite plants grow and multiply, and for the most part, we are delighted to share our plants with other gardeners.
Yet, there is one plant most of us dread — poison ivy. For those who are allergic to it, an encounter can bring on weeks of misery. Grist, a U.S. nonprofit and independent media organization which publishes information on environmental news, had an article stating, “climate change is making poison ivy stronger and itchier.” Tree Hugger states that “climate change could make poison ivy grow 150 percent faster.” WebMD indicated that climate change is bringing on a “super poison ivy.” The New York Times in an article entitled What Climate Change Feels Like: A More Toxic Poison Ivy, goes on to state, “carbon dioxide does more than just feed plants, it alters the toxic properties of poison ivy.”
For those of us who know they are allergic to poison ivy, be mindful of what it looks like, try not to expose skin while working with plants — tuck your pant legs in your socks, and wear long sleeve shirts and garden gloves. If you feel you have been exposed, wash the area with alcohol, then soapy water. Always remember to put all items of clothing worn at the time of exposure into the laundry. Good luck!
Monarch butterflies
There are many pollinator species, but for this article let’s focus on the monarch butterfly, which many love to see flitting around in our gardens. They are particularly fond of butterfly bushes and coneflowers. Monarchs have a wide-ranging habitat from the north of the United States on to Mexico and the northern part of South America. According to the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) reports, monarchs have a number of traits that make them vulnerable to climate change:
Sensitivity to weather and climate
Dependence on temperature to trigger reproduction, migration and hibernation
Dependence on milkweed as a host plant
Suggested ways for monarch conservation include:
Increasing appropriate milkweed species in the monarch’s habitat
Increasing nectar source plantings
Reducing the use of herbicides
Restoring land use in their migratory path
For those interested in reading a book about the migration of the monarch butterflies, there is an interesting fictional book, Flight Behavior by Barbara Kingsolver. The sub-plot of the novel deals with monarch migration. It is probably most appropriate for mature readers.
While there is much more to learn about the impact of climate change in our gardens, it will have to wait for another day.