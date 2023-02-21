Concerned about climate change
Dear Editor:
As someone who lives in Oceana County, I am deeply concerned about the effects of climate change on our region. We’ve already seen our summers become hotter and more humid, with more frequent intense storms and floods. And the effects on our local ecosystems have been noticeable. Our local native species are struggling due to changing temperature and precipitation patterns, and invasive species are more easily becoming established in our region.
Unfortunately, it’s not only our native species that are at risk. Long-term climate forecasts suggest that we can expect Oceana County to become significantly hotter and drier, with more extreme weather in the future. Oceana County’s forests, lakes and streams will be adversely impacted, and our agricultural crops may be put at risk due to changing weather patterns and severe weather events.
The effects of climate change will be felt throughout Oceana County, and we need to be aware of the potential for long-term impacts on our economy and our way of life. I strongly urge West Michigan residents to be mindful of the risks posed by climate change and to support initiatives working to reduce our carbon footprint in Oceana County.
JOHN ADAMS
1243 W. M-20, New Era