It’s in the 70s and feels like summer, which means…grill’s on! Already I’m eating outside—the other night I had my dinner on the porch. I don’t know why, but somehow that broiled salmon with a lemon herb butter sauce, cheese and sour cream mashed potato casserole and steamed carrots in a brown sugar and butter sauce tasted even better in the fresh air. It was like that when I was a kid—meals always seemed special when we all gathered around the picnic table in the back yard, happily battling mosquitos and ants as the outdoors worked its magic on hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, corn on the cob and otherwise ordinary fare.
One of the most delicious and fun outdoor dishes is shish kebab. A couple of years ago, I did a column on beef shish kebab. This time around I thought I’d share a new recipe: Hawaiian Grilled Pork Kebabs.
I’ll recap the history of shish kebab, which is Turkish for “roast meat on skewers.” In the times of nomadic tribes in Turkey, when hunting meant survival and people ate meats of any variety, the gamier ones were marinated, both to tenderize them and to minimize their too-strong flavors. Then they were roasted over fire pits on sticks whittled into skewers. There’s also evidence that in ancient times, Turkish soldiers grilled meat over open fires during war, using their swords as skewers. Clever! In the Byzantine era, the Greeks cooked lamb on skewers, and the tradition of using lamb in Greek shish kebob continues today.
In fact, shish kebob is a true cross-cultural phenomenon. You may have eaten satay—beef or chicken on skewers, served with a peanut sauce—in Thai restaurants. Yakitori—grilled skewered chicken—is a Japanese favorite. Skewered meats known as brochettes are popular in France, and the Portuguese love espetadas, beef shish kebabs marinated in wine and roasted on an open fire.
The most important element in shish kebob, however, isn’t the type of meat you use. It’s the marinade, which is essential for texture and flavor. The classic marinade will have an oil and vinegar, wine or lemon juice base, often combining the lemon juice with the wine or vinegar, and will include a variety of herbs and/or spices. The meat is marinated for anywhere from a few hours to overnight. The addition of various vegetables makes shish kebob not only pretty, but a pretty much complete meal.
Here’s a shish kebab with a Pacific twist that will make your grill sing.