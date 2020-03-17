As you can imagine, I’m a big Food Network fan. I get some very good ideas from the various chefs, but I never follow their recipes word for word. I’m always thinking of ways to make them my own, and it’s actually pretty funny when I can’t help participating in the show, yelling at the chef to do this or that, or arguing with his or her choices. To me, a cooking show is often more exciting than any edge-of-the-seat thriller.
A case in point was the other afternoon, when I tuned in to Italian chef Lidia Bastianich’s episode on Chicken Parmigiana. We Americans call it Chicken Parmesan because of the Parmesan cheese in it, but the dish is actually from the Italian city of Parma, so to the natives, it means chicken in the style of Parma.
Now, Chicken Parmesan has always been one of my favorite, and most successful, dishes. A few months ago, in fact, I made it for a friend who’s a wonderful cook, and she declared it the best Chicken Parmesan she’d ever had. So I didn’t think I needed any pointers in that domain. But Lidia had a new, lighter take on it that looked really good. For my Chicken Parm, I always make a full-blown spaghetti sauce. But Lidia just does a basic Pomodoro sauce (you remember my recipe for Pasta Pomodoro) of fresh tomatoes, with the bare minimum of seasonings. Then, I use skinless, boneless chicken breasts. But she prefers thighs, pounded thin in a paillard, or cutlet. Finally, I bake the whole thing for around a half hour. But she just puts the cooked cutlets in the oven topped with fresh tomato slices and fontina, not Parmesan, cheese, and bakes them very briefly, just until the cheese melts.
As Lidia was cooking away, I was changing her recipe around. “That’s too much tomato!” I yelled at her. Why would you spoon a Pomodoro sauce on top of fresh tomato slices? “How come you don’t season the chicken?” I demanded, when she put the unseasoned cutlets into the flour, egg and bread crumbs. “Where the heck’s the pasta?” I bellowed, when she plated the dish by itself, with no pasta or rice. And when it looked like she was actually going to try and pull it off without fresh basil, I yelled, “Don’t forget the basil!” Whereupon she said, “And now, some nice fresh basil…” See? I should have my own show.
Anyway, Lidia’s finished dish did look wonderful. Light and fresh. But I thought of some ways I would vary it. For instance, I definitely would season the chicken, or use Italian seasoned breadcrumbs. Then, how about a Chicken Parmigiana Florentine? Then you’d have a two city dish, from Parma and Florence. (A Florentine always uses spinach, by the way.) And how about adding a thin slice of Prosciutto or ham? Sounds good to me!
So here’s my brand new recipe for Chicken Parmesan.