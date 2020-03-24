In these strange, unsettling days of sheltering-in-place, we all have to come up with creative ways of coping with what can easily turn into cabin fever. There’s only so much cleaning and organizing and reading and scrapbooking and TV and Facebook binging we can do. So, since we can still go to the grocery store, I think it’s the perfect time to start getting even more creative with food.
Getting creative means not only making the food, but buying it. With a lot of people out of work at the moment, or watching their 401Ks and other funds taking a nosedive, money is a big issue. The other day, my editor, John Cavanagh, e-mailed me with a suggestion for these uncertain times. How about a column on good, budget-conscious meals?
I thought that was a super recommendation. Granted, I try to promote healthy, inexpensive recipes whenever I can. But for the weeks ahead, I’m going to give you more ideas for meals that provide the most for your money and are delicious and healthy to boot.
This week, get ready for Portuguese Sausage Soup. I had this a couple months ago at my brother and sister-in-law’s and it was so good I had to have seconds. They served it with some delicious artisan bread and butter, and it was a wonderful meal. Not to mention cheap! I made it last night, adding a few of my own touches, and you can’t believe how easy it was to prepare. It took, like, 20 minutes. The only difficult thing about making this soup is waiting for it to finish cooking! It smells so good you’ll find yourself prowling around the stove, counting the minutes until you can dig in.