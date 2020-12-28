I’m sure many of you love egg rolls. But how many of you make them yourself?
I’ve made them a few times, and was never happy with the result — until last week, when I made a four-course Chinese dinner for a couple of friends. In the past, my egg rolls had either turned out a bit greasy or soggy. This time, however, I was determined to produce the perfect egg roll.
I’m proud to report that I figured out the secret all by myself. When I thought back on it, I came to the conclusion that a soggy egg roll is the victim of filling that is too wet. And the culprit of a greasy egg roll, I knew, is oil that’s not hot enough for frying.
Because I really didn’t understand egg rolls — yes, like sensitive people, they take some patience and compassion — I’d always considered them a daunting endeavor. But if you correct those two problems, filling and oil temperature, they actually should be really easy to make, right?
Right. I bought a package of wonton wrappers, which are also egg roll wrappers, a bag of Asian slaw mix, green onions and some ground turkey. I quickly browned the turkey in a minimum of oil, added the slaw mix, green onions and some seasoning, soy sauce and General Tso’s sauce, and turned off the heat while the mixture was still slightly crisp. Filling the egg rolls was a breeze, because it’s pretty much like making a burrito. The directions are on the package, but basically you just think of the four points of the wrapper as north, south, east and west. You put around 1/3 cup of filling in the center of the wrapper and pull the south end up over it. Then you fold over the east and west ends and roll up the whole thing heading north. You seal the edges with a little water, fry it up, and that’s all there is to it.
The dinner I made included wonton soup with shrimp, chicken, spinach, water chestnuts, carrots and mushrooms; pepper steak with rib eye strips, onions, garlic and green and red bell peppers (perfect, it turned out, for Christmas); cashew chicken with celery, onion, mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, broccoli florets and roasted cashews; and, of course, steamed rice. Everything turned out great, except the pepper steak sauce was too thick, so next time I’ll add more water. And my guests pronounced the egg rolls “restaurant perfect.”
Next week I’ll give you the wonton soup recipe — it’s not only absolutely delicious, but absolutely healthy and practically no cal — the perfect winter comfort soup with no guilt attached. For this week, here are the egg rolls that make a perfect accompaniment to the soup.
Restaurant Perfect Egg Rolls
Makes 12 egg rolls
Ingredients
1 package wonton wrappers (you can find them in the produce section of the supermarket, usually with the mushrooms and slaw mixes)
1 bag Asian slaw mix (you can also use 2 c. regular coleslaw mix)
1 lb. ground turkey
3 green onions, white and green parts, chopped
2 tsp. minced garlic, raw or from jar
½ tsp. ground ginger
2 tsp. soy sauce
1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
1 tsp. General Tso’s sauce (available in the Asian section of most supermarkets, and also at Hansen’s Foods)
¼ tsp. coarsely ground pepper
Vegetable or canola oil for frying
Preparation
In a medium sized skillet, brown the turkey in 1 Tbsp. oil. Add the slaw mix, green onions and garlic and stir fry 2 minutes. Add the ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, General Tso’s sauce and pepper and stir fry 2 minutes more. Remove from heat.
Set aside two large plates. Place one wonton wrapper on a plate and fill according to directions. Make sure the egg roll edges are well sealed with a little water. Place finished egg roll on the second plate and repeat until you have filled 12 rolls. If there’s any filling left over, it makes a delicious snack with a little rice.
In another skillet, fry the egg rolls in half an inch of oil. Test the oil with a long stem frying thermometer—it should be 350 to 365 degrees. Or drop a cube of bread into the oil—if it fries up immediately, the oil is hot enough. Fry the egg rolls quickly until they’re golden brown on each side (check after 1 minute per side). Serve with sweet and sour sauce, Chinese mustard, or a dipping sauce of your choice.