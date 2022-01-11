Pasta. Who doesn’t love it? But what, actually, is pasta? To us Americans, it’s those hard, funny-shaped objects that come in a box. To the Italians, however, pasta has genuine personality. There are so many different varieties of it that it’s hard to keep them straight. You get to know them by name, just as you would people.
Pasta ranges from the familiar macaroni and spaghetti to the more interesting shapes like those corkscrew pastas — fusilli, gemelli and cavatappi; or fiori, shaped like a flower; or orecchiette, a bowl-shaped pasta that in Italian means “little ears;” or farfalle, that bow-tie pasta which in Italy is called “butterfly” pasta; or ziti, a thin tubular pasta (in Italian, ziti means “bridegroom”— what that has to do with this pasta I don’t know, unless the bridegroom is really skinny)…There are about a million more types of pasta — around 350, to be more exact — that we Americans generally aren’t even aware of.
There’s also the important matter of which pasta goes with what, and why? After all, pasta isn’t just pasta. Different pastas hold and absorb sauces differently and have different textures. Italy Magazine explains it better than I can: “Pasta shapes are specifically designed to hold the sauce in the best way possible. Many regions have created their own pasta shapes: for example, bigoli (thick, noodle-like spaghetti) are from Veneto; strozzapreti (meaning, ‘priest strangler’) are from Emilia-Romagna; trofie (perfect with pesto) are from Liguria, and orecchiette are from Puglia.”
My recipe for today features pappardelle, a signature pasta from Tuscany. The large, flat, wide noodles perfectly hold the rich, robust sauces for which the region is famous. As usual, the name has a charming origin, coming from the verb “pappare,” which means “to gobble up.” And believe me, you’ll gobble up Pappardelle al Limone. Unlike the hearty, meaty sauces that go well with pappardelle, this dish is very light. You could use just about any type of pasta with it, but pappardelle just clicks.
Pappardelle al Limone is the kind of dish you’d find in a fancy Italian restaurant, where you’d pay a lot. But if you make it at home, it takes about 20 minutes to prepare and costs almost nothing. Can’t go wrong with that.