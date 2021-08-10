Summer is eating outside time and here’s a great idea for your next picnic: lobster rolls. I had my first lobster roll some years ago in New York City, at a restaurant that was known for them. It was really good but, with the generous amounts of mayonnaise and butter, a little too rich for my sensitive stomach, and I spent the night imbibing Pepto Bismol.
Since lobster rolls were new to me, I was surprised to learn that they were almost as old as my mom, Hazel. She was nine when the lobster roll was formally “rolled” out as an American creation by a Connecticut restaurateur in 1929. It subsequently became a signature dish of the New England coast, where it’s a summertime “must have.” The typical Maine lobster roll is simple—chunks of fresh lobster in heated drawn butter, served in a grilled hot dog bun.
The other way to make a lobster roll is with lobster, celery, mayo, onion, fresh lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, and maybe some cabbage and chopped sweet bell pepper. Then it’s called a “lobster salad” roll.
So what kind of lobster should you use? Fresh, of course, is best, but if you don’t want to spend the money or the time preparing fresh lobster, you can use pre-cooked frozen lobster meat or uncooked frozen lobster tail. Fresh lobster chunks are also a good choice. However, lobster is expensive no matter how you look at it, so for the budget-conscious, there’s always imitation lobster. It’s sort of the sacrilegious alternative but you can make it work.
The following is my recipe for lobster rolls. I cut down on the fat by substituting plain nonfat yogurt for half the mayo and olive oil for half the butter. You can’t tell the difference, but your stomach can!