Even though asparagus isn’t yet in season, you can get it fresh at most stores. I know it’s not local, but it’s such a healthy, versatile vegetable that I’m willing to cave and buy it, regardless. One of my favorite twists on asparagus is an Asian-American fusion: Asparagus Tempura with Mayo-Yogurt-Chive Dipping Sauce.
Tempura is the Japanese method of deep-frying vegetables and seafood. You could call this recipe the Japanese answer to the deep-fried asparagus so beloved in Oceana. It’s essentially a lighter version—one of my big beefs with the deep-fried asparagus I get in restaurants is it’s often way too greasy and soggy. The tempura method of cooking vegetables, by contrast, allows them to retain their crispness but not the grease. The secret is making sure the frying oil is at least 340 degrees.
Tempura is traditionally served with, what else, tempura sauce. You get the real thing in Japanese restaurants, but it’s tough to recreate it at home. I’ve found ersatz tempura sauce recipes that call for soy sauce, sherry, sugar and lemon juice, and they’re tasty but not quite right. Authentic Japanese tempura sauce, called tentsuyu, uses a hard-to-find ingredient known as dashi, along with mirin, another not easily procured Asian staple. However, I did find mirin at Hansen’s in Hart, and they may also carry dashi or can get it for you. But today’s recipe features my homage to a more American kind of sauce, made with mayonnaise and yogurt, and it’s not only super easy and cheap to make, but it’s a cool, refreshing complement to the sizzling tempura.