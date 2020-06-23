As I write this, it’s the second day of summer and I’m in the mood for a picnic. For me, and probably most of us, no picnic is complete without macaroni salad. My favorite version is the tuna mac salad I’ve always made. Recently, however, I had an idea for a macaroni salad with a French/Mediterranean tang, utilizing balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil and fresh herbs. What a nice summery twist on an old favorite.
Of course, both versions are delicious. So I decided to give you both, to choose from.
Lemon Herb Macaroni Salad
Ingredients
1 lb. elbow macaroni
1/3 c. extra-virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, pulverized
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
2 T. balsamic vinegar
2 T. fresh lemon juice
1 c. onion, finely chopped
1 6 oz. can black olives, sliced or chopped
½ c. red bell pepper, finely diced
3 stalks celery, finely diced
2 T. fresh Italian parsley, chopped
2 T. fresh dill, chopped
2 T. scallion, green part only, thin sliced
Salt and coarsely ground or fresh cracked pepper
Preparation
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Heavily salt the water then stir to make sure the salt is dissolved. Add macaroni and simmer until just cooked through. Drain immediately and run cold water over it in the colander until cooled.
Place pasta in a large bowl and add onion, red pepper, celery, parsley, dill and scallions. Stir to combine.
In a separate bowl, whisk together garlic, mustard, lemon juice and balsamic vinegar. While whisking, slowly add EVOO to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper and pour over pasta. Stir to coat and serve. Garnish with fresh parsley or dill.
Tuna Macaroni Salad
1 lb. elbow macaroni or shells
1 can tuna in water, drained
½ c. mayonnaise
1/3 c. plain yogurt (non-fat is fine)
2 tsp. yellow mustard
2 T. ranch dressing
3 medium or 2 large stalks celery, diced fine
½ c. onion, diced fine
½ c. bell pepper, green or colored, diced fine
1 6 oz. can black olives, sliced or chopped
2 tsp. paprika
½ tsp. onion powder
Seasoned salt and coarsely ground pepper to taste
Fresh parsley for garnish
Preparation
In a large pot, add pasta to boiling salted water and cook to al dente doneness, according to package directions. Note: It’s important that the pasta be firm and not overcooked.
Place pasta in a large bowl and add tuna, celery, onion, black pepper and olives. Stir to combine. Stir in mayo, yogurt, mustard and ranch dressing and mix well. Add paprika and onion powder and mix well. Add seasoned salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.