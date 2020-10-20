Thanksgiving is only five weeks away—can you believe it? And that means that my turkey cravings are kicking in. Not that I wait for Thanksgiving to eat turkey—I love it at any time of year, although it’s tough to find my favorite turkey thighs beyond the holidays. I prefer that part of the bird because thighs roast or bake up beautifully and have plenty of juice and fat for gravy, saving you the trouble of doing a whole big bird.
I particularly love Turkey Tetrazzini. To me, it’s the ultimate comfort food, and it also makes an excellent dish for guests and potlucks. I knew the creation was named for the old opera star Luisa Tetrazzini way back when, but I never knew precisely how it came to be. So I looked it up, and there are several possibilities as to its origin. One gives the credit to Ernest Arbogast, the legendary chef at San Francisco’s Palace Hotel, who supposedly invented it in 1908 for Madame Tetrazzini, a long-time resident of the hotel. Another claims that the dish originated at New York’s Knickerbocker Hotel. And also in 1908, Good Housekeeping Magazine announced that a delicious dish made of spaghetti in a cream sauce with grated cheese, mushrooms and breadcrumbs was being served up at “the restaurant on Forty-Second Street.”
As to Mme. Tetrazzini, she was an extraordinary Italian coloratura soprano who lived from 1871 to 1940. In her younger years she was quite the babe, but as she aged she grew stout, thanks, no doubt, to a penchant for dishes like the one named after her. In her later years, when she was no longer singing, she still had great style, famously remarking, “I am old, I am fat, but I am still Tetrazzini.”
The following is a recipe I developed for the dish that is still, and will always be, Turkey Tetrazzini.