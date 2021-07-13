This week, it’s nachos on the menu. Ever wondered about the history of this popular appetizer? I did, so I looked it up. As is so often the case with culinary winners, nachos were a spur-of-the-moment inspiration. Like Caesar Salad, thrown together by chef Caesar Cardinia with whatever was on hand when he ran out of ingredients at his Tijuana restaurant during a busy July 4th weekend in 1924, chef Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya had to think fast when some ladies appeared at his Coahuila restaurant south of the border at Eagle Pass, Texas on a memorable evening in 1940. It was closing time, but Nacho, who always strove to please, checked the kitchen and whipped up a dish from whatever was left on hand, which happened to be tortillas, cheese and pickled jalapenos. He turned the tortillas into chips—nothing from a bag back then—and covered them with the cheese and jalapenos. The result was such a hit it came to be known as “Nacho’s Especiales.”
I love nachos, but restaurant versions aren’t always reliable. I’ve had nachos that were way too salty, or dripping in that cheese sauce that comes from a jar. Then there are the nachos that should come with a fire extinguisher, because the cook would be astonished to learn that not everybody enjoys the mouth-burning jalapeno variety.
That’s why I like to make my own nachos. They’re super easy and I can style them to my particular taste. I’ve dubbed the following recipe Snazzy Loaded Nachos because I use lime jalapeno tortilla chips to kick it all up, but you can use any chips you like.