I’m already planning Christmas dinner, and I’m sure many of you are too. This year, ham will be the centerpiece. I usually buy one of those already-cooked hams and just add my cherry glaze to it. The question is, which ham do you buy?
I did some research for tips on the subject from various sites. Here are some tried-and-true ones from goodfood.com.
“You don’t want it too lean.” Amen. All great chefs will tell you that the best roasts are marbled with fat. Why? Because fat makes meat tender and juicy. Lean meats can be just too dry, especially pork. You know what happens when you pan fry or bake lean pork chops without a nice sauce to smother them in. Right. So, get a ham with a decent amount of fat.
“Keep an eye on the ingredients.” They advise getting a ham that doesn’t have a lot of preservatives, like gluten, in deference to those who have allergies. Also, avoid hams with additives that stretch the meat.
“They should be fresh.” Most of us just look for the poundage when we’re choosing a ham. We assume that they’re fresh when we’re rooting through the hundreds of hams the big stores carry at holiday time. But just to be safe, the good food chefs advise that your Christmas ham not be more than a month old. “Some people go out and start producing ham in October. By the time it’s on the table it’s up to four and a half months old. Those hams are very hard to the touch, they have a very plasticky texture from the outside.”
“Poke it.” A ham should have the right touch, says butcher Marco Balzanelli. “When you touch a ham and you feel it nice and moist and soft, that’s what you’re looking for. They hold their texture.” There should be a bit of give.”
Holiday ham mystery solved. Now, just re-heat your ham according to the package directions and glaze it with my gorgeous and mouth-watering cherry brandy and mustard glaze. OMG!