Well, even though the fair is over, this is Labor Day Weekend, and the kids are trudging back to school, it’s still summer. Which means that the joys of eating outdoors aren’t over yet. We can still picnic and grill and enjoy fun al fresco lunches and dinners, and I have an idea for an item that will thrill kids and grownups alike: shrimp rolls.
What’s a shrimp roll? Well, ever had a lobster roll? This New England favorite features kind of a lobster salad made with fresh lobster, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery and seasonings on a warm toasted and buttered New England-style roll.
Rolls are somewhat like that famous New Orleans sandwich, the po’ boy. A po’boy generally consists of some sort of fried seafood—shrimp, oysters, crawfish, fish or crab—served on a French baguette. The origin of the po’ boy is as colorful as the city of New Orleans itself. It apparently came from a restaurant owned by former streetcar conductors Benny and Clovis Martin. In 1929, when a long strike began against the streetcar company, the Martin brothers did their part for the working man by serving the strikers free sandwiches. The strikers became known at the restaurant as “poor boys,” and the sandwiches were named after them. In Louisiana dialect, they became “po’ boys.”
Anyway, I recently came across Martha Stewart’s recipe for shrimp rolls. It’s basically a lobster roll made with shrimp instead of lobster, and the fun thing is, you put it on a toasted hot dog bun. So, it’s a sandwich both grownups and kids will love. Plus, if you’ve got a picky youngster who hates shrimp, just put a hot dog on the bun instead, and everybody’s happy.
I’ve tweaked Martha’s recipe a little, adding a few of my own seasoning ideas and cutting the mayo with plain yogurt.